Thousands of fans join the virtual queue as third Dublin date added for Bruce Springsteen

A third date has been added for Bruce Springsteen and The E Street Band in Dublin next year.
Lots of people keen to see The Boss next May have been trying to get their hands on tickets since they went on sale at 8am this morning. They play the RDS, Dublin next year and have just announced a third gig on May 9.
A queueing system online saw reports on social media of up to 68,000 eager fans waiting to purchase their tickets for the May 5 and 7 2023 concerts.
Lots of people wanting #brucespringsteen tickets. This is insanity #rockmusic #theboss pic.twitter.com/olhgF2I79c— NirajKapur (@Nirajwriter) May 27, 2022
#brucespringsteen #Springsteen Tickets to stand in the horse field in Dublin obtained. Possibly the most expensive tickets for any show on his tour. But shur, we're worth it. 🤨 pic.twitter.com/CcvP7Vp7m8— Diarmaid Mac Aonghusa 🇪🇺 (@diarmaidm) May 27, 2022
However the queues are moving swiftly for many, with one fan noting he “started at 11,004 in the queue but had the Boss tickets in 10 minutes”. Another, however, lamented the “snail’s pace” of the queue. “23 mins queuing for Bruce Springsteen and moving at a snail’s pace,” they write.
Others are reporting the desktop site is quicker than the app when it comes to getting your hands on those coveted tickets.
Tickets, which cost €96 to €156 for seated, and €131 for standing (exclusive of fees), are on sale now via ticketmaster.ie.