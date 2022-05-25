The Boss is back: Everything you need to know about Bruce Springsteen's 2023 Dublin gigs

You might have a Hungry Heart for tickets, but don't be Dancing in the Dark - get the latest info here
The Boss is back: Everything you need to know about Bruce Springsteen's 2023 Dublin gigs

Bruce Springsteen: heading for the RDS in 2023

Wed, 25 May, 2022 - 17:51
Mike McGrath Bryan

Where's it taking place?

The RDS Arena, Dublin 4 - a big, open equestrian arena with a capacity of about 18,000.

When is it happening?

May 5 and 7 of next year, as part of a world tour - whipping up that demand with plenty of notice!

How much are tickets?

€96 to €156 for seated, and €131 for standing (subject to the usual fees, etc.).

When do they go on sale?

Friday, May 27, at 8am.

Where can I get them?

Ticketmaster.ie. Online-only, as, it appears, all the big gigs via Ticketmaster will be, in future.

How do I buy tickets online from Ticketmaster?

Register an account with your email address and other info here.

Follow the steps to register your account, then head back to the gig's ticket page here - and get in early on Friday morning - tickets for this one are going to disappear fast, as you might imagine.

You'll also need the Ticketmaster app to access your tickets on the day, as they'll be saved to your account - download it to your smartphone or other devices on its App Store.

And there's no physical tickets?

The Covid-19 crisis saw to Ticketmaster's retail operations in Ireland, we're afraid.

Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band's 2023 world tour poster
Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band's 2023 world tour poster

What's the occasion that brings them here?

Bruce and his longtime collaborators in the E Street Band are touring the world next year, following the Covid-19 crisis.

The release and promotion of 2020 album Letter to You ought to factor heavily into the setlist, but it wouldn't be a Bruce gig without a tonne of the classics for a sunny summer evening out.

Who's in the E Street Band currently?

A crew of veteran Springsteen bandmates, including garage-rock exponent Little Steven and longtime collaborator Nils Lofgren on guitar; Gary Tallent on bass; Roy Wittan on piano; Max Weinberg on drums and Patti Scialfa on keys. 

Lineup, as always, is subject to change.

Any word on supports?

Not as yet, no.

What'll be the parking situation?

There's public parking on Simmonscourt Road for cars and buses, according to the venue.

Public transport in Dublin will also take you by the venue, if you live in the city - the 107, departing from Nassau Street, will bring you out there.

Any specific info on accessible tickets?

None from the promoters as of yet - the venue has accessibility information on its own website, however.

Read More

Bruce Springsteen and The E Street Band are coming back to Ireland next year

More in this section

Elvis Costello: 67, and it's time for this year's model to reflect   Elvis Costello: 67, and it's time for this year's model to reflect  
Hospital Live: 'Nothing can prepare you for being told you'll have your nose amputated' Hospital Live: 'Nothing can prepare you for being told you'll have your nose amputated'
Top Gun: Maverick review: Tom Cruise returns to skies in high-octane action-adventure Top Gun: Maverick review: Tom Cruise returns to skies in high-octane action-adventure
384534,Conversations With Friends

Conversations With Friends review: Not good when even the sex scenes are yawn-inducing

READ NOW
IE-logo-subscribe

Latest

Scene & Heard
Newsletter

Music, film art, culture, books and more from Munster and beyond.......curated weekly by the Irish Examiner Arts Editor.

Sign up
Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices