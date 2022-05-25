The Boss is back: Everything you need to know about Bruce Springsteen's 2023 Dublin gigs

Where's it taking place?

The RDS Arena, Dublin 4 - a big, open equestrian arena with a capacity of about 18,000.

When is it happening?

May 5 and 7 of next year, as part of a world tour - whipping up that demand with plenty of notice!

How much are tickets?

€96 to €156 for seated, and €131 for standing (subject to the usual fees, etc.).

When do they go on sale?

Friday, May 27, at 8am.

Where can I get them?

Ticketmaster.ie. Online-only, as, it appears, all the big gigs via Ticketmaster will be, in future.

How do I buy tickets online from Ticketmaster?

Register an account with your email address and other info here.

Follow the steps to register your account, then head back to the gig's ticket page here - and get in early on Friday morning - tickets for this one are going to disappear fast, as you might imagine.

You'll also need the Ticketmaster app to access your tickets on the day, as they'll be saved to your account - download it to your smartphone or other devices on its App Store.

And there's no physical tickets?

The Covid-19 crisis saw to Ticketmaster's retail operations in Ireland, we're afraid.

Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band's 2023 world tour poster

What's the occasion that brings them here?

Bruce and his longtime collaborators in the E Street Band are touring the world next year, following the Covid-19 crisis.

The release and promotion of 2020 album Letter to You ought to factor heavily into the setlist, but it wouldn't be a Bruce gig without a tonne of the classics for a sunny summer evening out.

Who's in the E Street Band currently?

A crew of veteran Springsteen bandmates, including garage-rock exponent Little Steven and longtime collaborator Nils Lofgren on guitar; Gary Tallent on bass; Roy Wittan on piano; Max Weinberg on drums and Patti Scialfa on keys.

Lineup, as always, is subject to change.

Any word on supports?



Not as yet, no.

What'll be the parking situation?

There's public parking on Simmonscourt Road for cars and buses, according to the venue.

Public transport in Dublin will also take you by the venue, if you live in the city - the 107, departing from Nassau Street, will bring you out there.

Any specific info on accessible tickets?

None from the promoters as of yet - the venue has accessibility information on its own website, however.