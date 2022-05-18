HSE asks people to stop using certain e-cigarettes due to excessive nicotine levels

The HSE has asked people to stop using certain e-cigarettes from the Aroma King range, and has also asked retailers to stop selling these products.

Certain products released under this brand are non-compliant with EU tobacco legislation, the HSE said, including some with flavours such as Grape Energy, Strawberry Ice, and Unicorn Shake.

Its National Tobacco Control Office has submitted an alert to the EU rapid alert system for dangerous non-food products after discovering a number of products contain more than the permitted amount of nicotine (20mg/ml or 2%).

The HSE said that 46 Aroma King disposable e-cigarettes were sampled and analysed, and were found to have a nicotine concentration higher than permitted in the legislation, with levels of up to 50.4mg/ml detected.

The declared nicotine concentration on the packaging was 20mg/ml.

All major Irish distributors of e-cigarettes and refill containers have been contacted by the HSE, and are in the process of contacting known retailers of these products.

The HSE’s regional chief environmental officer Dr Maurice Mulcahy said: “If you have one of these products we want you to stop using it and return it to the shop where you bought it.

If you have already used it and feel unwell, then you should contact your GP as the first point of contact.”

More information on the products can be found at the official European Union website's safety gate alerts section by searching the words “electronic cigarette”, the HSE added.