Almost 6,000 Ukrainians now enrolled in Irish schools

Close to 6,000 Ukrainian pupils are now enrolled in Irish schools, with more than two thirds taking their places in primary schools, as refugees from the war-torn country settle into Irish life.

The Department of Education said that as of the end of last week, some 5,843 Ukrainian pupils are in schools across the country, with 3,968 in primary schools and 1,875 pupils in post-primary.

Specialist teams have been set up across the country's education and training boards to assist in the transition, the department has said.

The Regional Education and Language Teams (REALT) will primarily "build on existing regional education support structures", it said. The initial focus will be on assisting families in securing school places.

Dublin has by far the most Ukrainian children now in primary and secondary schools, with 731 and 369 respectively. That is followed by Cork and Kerry, who both have accommodated similar numbers to each other.

Post-primary places

Kerry has the second-highest number of primary children with 380, followed by Cork on 365, while there are 171 post-primary places in Cork and 155 in Kerry.

"REALT is also supporting schools in the area to meet the needs of these children as they emerge, advising and supporting the department in developing new capacity, where required," a department spokesperson said.

These teams are ensuring that clear, accessible information flows are in place between schools, local education support services, and national support structures in relation to people arriving from Ukraine.

For prospective students, information for parents is available in both Ukrainian and Russian on accessing school places at the Government's website.

Further and Higher Education Minister Simon Harris said last week that under current plans being put together by the Government, Ukrainian third-level students would not be obliged to pay international fees for entry onto courses, while they will also be eligible for State grants.

The number of Ukrainian students seeking places on third-level courses is not yet known.