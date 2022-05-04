Garda injured in Cavan assault remains off work two months after the incident

The garda injured in an assault as he returned to his station in Cavan more than two months ago remains out of work as efforts continue to find his attackers.
Padraig Scott was on his way back from his district headquarters in Cavan to his station in Blacklion when he was attacked at about 2am on Monday morning, February 28.
He was discharged from hospital the following day, after suffering a concussion in the attack. He had been assaulted and doused in petrol. He also suffered facial injuries in the attack, which has left him out of work since.
A Garda spokesman said investigations into the attack were ongoing.
No arrests have been made to date in the investigation.
Teams of gardaí carried out searches of the area, while others conducted door-to-door inquiries. While there is no CCTV footage available from the scene itself, near Loughan House open prison, gardaí have harvested footage from local premises and have examined it for clues.
Gardaí continue to appeal to anyone driving on the N16, Cavan, passing Loughan House prison, or the R206 and R207 at their junction with the N16, between 7pm Sunday, February 27, 2022, and 3am Monday, February 28, 2022, and in particular anyone with video footage (dash cam or other format) to contact investigating gardaí.
Anyone with any information on this incident is asked to contact Cavan Garda Station on 049 436 8800, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.