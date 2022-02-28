Garda assaulted and doused in petrol in early morning attack

A member An Garda Síochána is receiving treatment in hospital following a serious attack in which he and his patrol car were doused in petrol.

Gardaí say they are currently investigating all the circumstances of the assault, which took place in the early hours of Monday morning.

At about 2am, a member of An Garda Síochána on patrol in the Loughan, Blacklion, Co Cavan, area contacted colleagues seeking assistance.

Gardaí identified the officer's location through the Garda Automatic Vehicle & Personnel Location System system.

His uniformed colleagues attended the scene supported by armed support units.

The injured garda was found in a disorientated state and he was unable to explain what had happened to him.

His official marked patrol vehicle, which was present at the scene, was found to have a strong smell of accelerant, most likely petrol.

The garda's uniform was also saturated with the accelerant.

He was rushed to Sligo University Hospital where he continues to be assessed and treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

Gardaí have now sealed off the scene pending an examination by the Garda Technical Bureau later on Monday.

An incident room has been established at Cavan Garda Station.

'Very serious and concerning'

Speaking on Monday morning, Chief Superintendent Alan McGovern of the Cavan-Monaghan Garda Division said the attack on the unarmed, uniformed garda was "very serious and concerning".

"Thankfully, the incident has not resulted in a fatality or other serious injury.

"The exact motive for this attack is yet to be determined but it is extremely concerning that a member of An Garda Síochána appears to have been targeted and doused in some form of accelerant, the exact intent of this attack is unknown at this time," he said.

Gardaí have appealed for any one who was driving on the N16, Cavan, passing Loughan House Prison, or the R206 and R207 at their junction with the N16, between 7pm on Sunday, February 27, and 3am on Monday, February 28, to come forward.

In particular, they wish to speak to any motorists with video footage to contact them.

Anyone with information should contact Cavan Garda Station at 049 436 8800, the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.