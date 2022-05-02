Man killed, two injured, in crash between lorry and car in Westmeath

Mon, 02 May, 2022 - 20:00
Greg Murphy

Gardaí in Westmeath are appealing for witnesses after one person was killed and two others injured in a collision between a lorry and a car.

The driver of the car, a man in his 70s, was pronounced dead at the scene. His body has been removed to the mortuary at Mullingar Hospital where the local coroner will be notified.

The passenger of the car, a woman in her 70s, was airlifted to Tallaght Hospital where she remains in a serious condition.

The lorry driver, a man in his 40s, was taken by ambulance to Midland Regional Hospital in Mullingar. His injuries are not life-threatening.

The road at the crash site remains closed to traffic in both directions to allow for a forensic garda examination. Local diversions are in place.

Gardaí are appealing for any witnesses to the crash, especially motorists who may have dashcam footage from the area at the time, to come forward.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Mullingar garda station on 044-9384000, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any garda station.

