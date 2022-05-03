Emergency laws to allow Ukrainian refugees qualify for childcare

The Department Children said it wanted to ensure Ukrainian children who have come here have a right to access subsidised childcare services. File picture: AP/Petr David Josek

Tue, 03 May, 2022 - 00:05
Liz Dunphy and Jess Casey

Emergency legislation is to be introduced to allow Ukrainian refugees to qualify for childcare payments in the coming weeks.

The Department Children said it wanted to ensure Ukrainian children who have come here under the Temporary Protection Directive have a right to access subsidised childcare services under the Childcare Support Act 2018 via the National Childcare Scheme.

“The minister [Roderic O’Gorman] intends to bring forward an amendment to ensure that all those who have fled to Ireland under the Temporary Protection Directive have access to the NCS. The department is examining options to facilitate the passage of legislation, and hopes to have the amendment in place within two to three weeks,” a statement from the department said.

Lack of childcare has been the biggest barrier to Ukrainian refugees working and training, according to Wojciech Bialek of Cork-based Polish charity Together-Razem. 

“Lack of childcare has definitely been a barrier to Ukrainians starting training courses, English language courses, and starting work,” he said. 

Mr Bialek’s charity is to open a dedicated hub for Ukrainian refugees in Blackpool Community Centre in Cork City on May 10. "It will open three days a week to start but hopefully, we will have the resources to open it five days a week soon.” 

Anti-Ukrainian sentiment

However, he said anti-Ukrainian sentiment has been growing in Ireland, with more people saying the State should not be helping people arriving into the country access supports like housing when the domestic population is also struggling. 

"It’s very disheartening to hear these comments for people who are trying to help these people, they’re escaping war." 

Meanwhile, Further and Higher Education Minister Simon Harris has announced that a new help desk for Ukrainian students and researchers seeking to continue their studies here will be fully operational by mid-May. 

The National Student and Researcher (NSR) help desk will be staffed by advisers on secondment from Irish higher education institutions. “Our priorities in our education systems have to be to welcome, support and meet the needs of the students, teachers, and researchers who are displaced, and I am convinced that this help desk is a key element to achieve just that," Mr Harris said. 

Those seeking assistance can call +353 (0)1 474 7788. 

Virtual school allows Ukrainians to read and write in native language

