Woman, 50s, dies after getting into difficulty swimming off Wicklow coast

The North Beach in Greystones. File Picture

Sat, 23 Apr, 2022 - 20:16
Steven Heaney

A woman has died after getting into difficulty while swimming off the Wicklow coast.

Emergency services personnel attended the scene at North Beach in Greystones at around 12.30pm this afternoon after receiving a report of three swimmers in trouble.

The swimmers, three women in their 50s, were then removed from the water.

Sadly, one of the women was pronounced dead at the scene.

Her body has since been removed to the mortuary at St Columcille's Hospital in Loughlinstown, where a post-mortem will take place in due course.

Another of the swimmers was take to St Vincent's Hospital in Dublin for treatment.

The third swimmer received treatment at the scene.

Place: Wicklow
