Ex-hotel workers arrested in Michaela McAreavey probe released on bail

John and Michaela McAreavey on their wedding day (family handout/PA)

Thu, 21 Apr, 2022 - 12:59
Cate McCurry and David Young, PA

Two former hotel workers accused of theft by police investigating the murder of Irish honeymooner Michaela McAreavey have been released on bail in Mauritius.

Sandip Moneea, 52, who was acquitted of Mrs McAreavey’s murder, and ex-security guard Dassen Narayanen were freed during a hearing on Thursday following a decision by the Director of Public Prosecutions, their lawyers said.

Both men appeared in court on the Indian Ocean island on Thursday after they were charged with conspiracy to commit larceny in relation to the McAreaveys’ hotel room.

Moneea, of School Lane, Petit Raffray, and Narayanen are accused of conspiring with each other to steal a magnetic key card to the couple’s room to commit theft.

John and Michaela McAreavey during their honeymoon (family handout/PA)

Mrs McAreavey, 27, was strangled in her room at the Legends Hotel in Mauritius on January 10, 2011.

The teacher, who had married husband John 10 days earlier, was attacked after she returned to her room alone and disturbed a burglary.

No-one has been convicted of murdering the daughter of Gaelic football manager Mickey Harte.

Moneea’s barrister Neelkanth Dulloo confirmed to the PA news agency his client and Narayanen were released on bail.

Narayanen, 37, from Royal Road, Plaine des Papayes, was arrested in connection with the offence last month and had been remanded in custody until his release on Thursday.

Moneea and another man were found not guilty of Mrs McAreavey’s murder after a high-profile trial on the holiday island in 2012.

A photograph on the Order of Service at Michaela McAreavey’s funeral (PA)

He has always denied wrongdoing

Moneea and his co-accused in the murder trial, Avinash Treebhoowoon, worked as cleaners in the hotel at the time of the killing.

Narayanen, who has also denied wrongdoing, has been admitted to hospital several times for mental health issues during his detention and his lawyer has criticised the way he has been treated by police.

Barrister Vikash Teeluckdharry wrote to the prime minister of Mauritius, Pravind Jugnauth, on Tuesday, outlining 10 specific concerns about his client’s detention.

The letter, seen by the PA news agency, said: “I fervently call for your intervention in order to better protect the integrity of the criminal procedure in Mauritius, particularly the police procedures in the absence of the modern safeguards, which are available in more advanced countries such as Britain.”

Mr Teeluckdharry outlined further concerns about the handling of the overall investigation. He said he would be sending a copy of the letter to Northern Ireland’s Justice Minister, Naomi Long.

Police in Mauritius have previously denied mistreating Narayanen in custody.

