Man accused of murdering two men in Sligo put on suicide watch

A 22-year-old man has been formally charged with the murders of two men and assault of a third man in Sligo before a sitting of Sligo District Court.

Yousef Palini, of 10 Markievicz Heights, Sligo, was charged with the murder of Aidan Moffitt at 4 Cartron Heights on Sunday, April 10.

He was also charged with the murder of Michael Snee on Tuesday, April 12, at 24 City View Apartments, Connaughton Road.

Crowds outside Sligo District Court before the van carrying Yousef Palani leaves. Photo: Brian Lawless/PA

A third charge of assaulting Mr Anthony Burke at Cleveragh Road on Saturday, April 9, was proffered against the accused.

Dressed in a grey tracksuit, black runners and wearing a beard, the accused sat with his hands clasped in a hushed courtroom as the charges were read out. No application was made for bail.

Mr Gerard McGovern, defending, asked Judge Sandra Murphy to mark down on the charge sheets that the accused would be put on suicide watch by the Prison Service. He also sought an assessment by a psychiatrist immediately "as a matter of urgency, not in a few weeks' time".

A Garda van leaves Sligo District Court carrying Yousef Palani. Photo: Brian Lawless/PA

Mr Govern asked that the accused would be assessed either by a psychiatrist attached to the Prison Service or taken to the Central Mental Hospital in Dundrum.

Judge Murphy granted his request and also directed that all medical treatment necessary be given to the accused.

Legal aid was granted to Palini, who the court heard was unemployed and not in a position to deal with the charges without legal aid.

Inspector Ursula Hussey applied to the court to have the accused remanded in custody to appear before Sligo District Court on April 21 via video link.