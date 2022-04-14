Man accused of murdering two men in Sligo put on suicide watch

A third charge of assaulting Mr Anthony Burke was proffered against the accused.
Man accused of murdering two men in Sligo put on suicide watch

Yousef Palani is led into Sligo District Court after being charged with the Sligo murders. Photo: Brian Lawless/PA Wire

Thu, 14 Apr, 2022 - 17:23
Sorcha Crowley

A 22-year-old man has been formally charged with the murders of two men and assault of a third man in Sligo before a sitting of Sligo District Court.

Yousef Palini, of 10 Markievicz Heights, Sligo, was charged with the murder of Aidan Moffitt at 4 Cartron Heights on Sunday, April 10.

He was also charged with the murder of Michael Snee on Tuesday, April 12, at 24 City View Apartments, Connaughton Road.

Crowds outside Sligo District Court before the van carrying Yousef Palani leaves. Photo: Brian Lawless/PA
Crowds outside Sligo District Court before the van carrying Yousef Palani leaves. Photo: Brian Lawless/PA

A third charge of assaulting Mr Anthony Burke at Cleveragh Road on Saturday, April 9, was proffered against the accused.

Dressed in a grey tracksuit, black runners and wearing a beard, the accused sat with his hands clasped in a hushed courtroom as the charges were read out. No application was made for bail.

Mr Gerard McGovern, defending, asked Judge Sandra Murphy to mark down on the charge sheets that the accused would be put on suicide watch by the Prison Service. He also sought an assessment by a psychiatrist immediately "as a matter of urgency, not in a few weeks' time". 

A Garda van leaves Sligo District Court carrying Yousef Palani. Photo: Brian Lawless/PA
A Garda van leaves Sligo District Court carrying Yousef Palani. Photo: Brian Lawless/PA

Mr Govern asked that the accused would be assessed either by a psychiatrist attached to the Prison Service or taken to the Central Mental Hospital in Dundrum.

Judge Murphy granted his request and also directed that all medical treatment necessary be given to the accused.

Legal aid was granted to Palini, who the court heard was unemployed and not in a position to deal with the charges without legal aid.

Inspector Ursula Hussey applied to the court to have the accused remanded in custody to appear before Sligo District Court on April 21 via video link.

Read More

Sligo killings: Vigils planned in memory of Aidan Moffitt and Michael Snee

More in this section

Cork student compensates 'somewhat disabled' man, 71, for unprovoked assaulted Cork student compensates 'somewhat disabled' man, 71, for unprovoked assaulted
Drunk Cork man told garda: 'I will make one phone call and I will have your job' Drunk Cork man told garda: 'I will make one phone call and I will have your job'
Man told ex-partner he would break in and beat her in 3am phone call Man told ex-partner he would break in and beat her in 3am phone call
#Sligo Killings#CourtsPlace: SligoPerson: Aidan MoffittPerson: Michael Snee
Sligo deaths

Man charged by gardaí investigating Sligo killings

READ NOW
IE-logo-subscribe

Latest

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up

LOTTO RESULTS

Wednesday, April 13, 2022

  • 20
  • 22
  • 32
  • 35
  • 36
  • 40
  • 47

Full Lotto draw results »

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices