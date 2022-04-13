Dublin Airport deemed second most stressful in Europe

Dublin Airport has been named Europe’s second most stressful airport as delays continue due to staff shortages.
The airport, which has advised passengers not to arrive too early while travelling over the Easter break, has seen huge queues forming during busy periods in recent weeks.
More than half a million people are expected to travel in and out of the airport during the Easter period, with passengers urged to arrive up to three and a half hours before their flight.
Research by PR firm Legacy Communications found London’s Heathrow Airport to be the most stressful, after analysing more than 10,000 passenger reviews, thousands of tweets and flight data.
Dublin Airport ranked second on the overall most stressful list, which includes no other Irish airports, despite having significantly fewer annual passengers when compared to Heathrow.
Dublin also ranked number two in negative sentiment on social media, and ranked number seven in the most delayed airport list.
The airport also scored 76% on satisfaction reviews for things like wifi, check-in, security, ranking at 13th place overall.
Manchester Airport, which just saw its managing director step down over delays, was named Europe’s third most stressful airport.