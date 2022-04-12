Dublin Airport: Travellers urged not to arrive too early during Easter travel

Dublin Airport: Travellers urged not to arrive too early during Easter travel

Passengers in Terminal 1 at Dublin Airport. Ireland’s busiest airport has seen chaotic scenes in recent weeks (Liam McBurney/PA)

Tue, 12 Apr, 2022 - 17:50
Dominic McGrath, PA

Travellers flying through Dublin Airport this Easter have been urged not to arrive excessively early.

Dublin Airport staff are hoping to avoid some of the chaotic scenes witnessed in recent weeks, which saw lengthy queues inside and outside the airport at times during the busiest periods.

Over 500,000 people are set to travel in and out of Dublin Airport over the coming days over the Easter break.

Airport operator daa on Tuesday said that passengers should arrive at Dublin Airport up to three and a half hours before their flight.

But a spokesperson urged passengers not to arrive too early.

Around 500,000 passengers will travel in and out of Dublin Airport in the coming days (Liam McBurney/PA)

“Daa is urging morning passengers due to fly from 8.30 am onwards, not to arrive into the terminals before 5am,” the spokesperson said.

“This will ease pressure on the security regime and allow passengers flying during the busy first morning wave (those with flights before 8.30 am) to progress through security and on to their boarding gates.”

The spokesperson said that passengers do not need to arrive earlier than three and a half hours before their flight.

They said: “Arriving earlier than needed has been found to increase pressure at busy times over recent days and weeks.”

The airport said it had been trying to rebound from the impact of the pandemic and blamed shortages in fully trained staff working at the country’s busiest airport.

“Dublin Airport is currently in the process of hiring almost 300 new security screening staff to help it meet the significant increase in demand for international travel.

“Good progress is being made in that recruitment process with more than 500 candidates, from a pool of more than 4,500 applications, having been invited for an interview over the past two weeks,” the spokesperson said.

Read More

Almost 133,000 on outpatient waiting lists in south/south-west

More in this section

Drop nasal sample into rapid antigen test stick. Cautious optimism as Covid case numbers continue to fall
Kinder Surprise eggs recall Five hospitalised in cases linked to Kinder salmonella outbreak in Ireland
Government to consider reward for information on Kinahan cartel Government to consider reward for information on Kinahan cartel
airportPlace: Republic of IrelandPlace: UK
Dublin Airport: Travellers urged not to arrive too early during Easter travel

Dead rodent found in glue trap on box of crisps on shop floor

READ NOW
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day. PS ... We would love to hear your feedback on the section right HERE.

Latest

Fergus Finlay
Fergus Finlay

Analysis

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices