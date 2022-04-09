Dublin Aiport disruption could continue into summer as passengers queue outside  

Long queues at Dublin Airport could be seen into the summer months with many passengers experiencing disruption.

This morning, pictures on social media showed people queuing outside Terminal 1 as they arrived early for their flights.

Dublin Airport said on social media shortly before 5am that they are "filtering passengers into the terminal buildings in an orderly manner to join check-in and security queues".

Dublin Airport Authority (daa) said it expects up to 80,000 to travel through the airport this weekend, making it one of the busiest in two years.

Dublin Airport previously said it is still trying to rebound from the impact of the pandemic and blamed shortages in fully-trained staff working at the country’s busiest airport.

"Dublin Airport is going through a process at the moment where we're trying to ramp up our operation again after Covid," daa spokesperson Graeme McQueen told Newstalk.

"There's a mass recruitment drive going on at the moment in order to get more security screeners in, for example. Once they come on board that's going to make a huge difference.

"But for the moment, people are going to have to expect longer queues at the airport. It is going to take longer to get through. That's going to remain the case through Easter, probably through May as well and into June."

On Friday morning, some passengers were waiting up to 70 minutes to pass through security.

Speaking after those delays, Mr McQueen told the Irish Examiner that part of the delay was due to a large number of passengers arriving significantly earlier than forecast, ahead of flights that were departing much later.

He added: "daa thanks passengers for heeding its advice to arrive up to three and a half hours before their departure time. In the days and weeks to come, adhering to this advice, rather than arriving at the airport much earlier, will help passengers get through security screening as quickly as possible."

Last week, it was announced that it was announced that some Cork Airport security staff are to be temporarily reassigned to Dublin Airport to help deal with the queues.

That is one of the measures announced by the DAA in a bid to ease any future delays, especially as the busy Easter travel period approaches.