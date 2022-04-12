Gardaí investigating whether Sligo murder victim met attacker online

A murder investigation has been launched following the discovery of a man's body on Monday night.

Auctioneer Aidan Moffitt's body was discovered by gardaí at his house at Cartron Heights in Sligo at around 8.30pm.

Mr Moffitt had sustained savage physical injuries.

Gardaí are actively investigating whether there is any hate-related motive to the murder.

They are also investigating whether Mr Moffitt met his attacker online.

The scene at the house remains preserved this evening as the Garda Technical Bureau continue to conduct technical and forensic examinations.

Mr Moffitt's body has been removed from the house and taken to University Hospital Sligo where a post mortem will take place, conducted by State Pathologist, Sally Anne Collis.

Gardaí are appealing for any person with information to the murder to make contact with them.

Any person who was in the Cartron Heights or general Cartron area on the afternoon on Monday, April 11 up until 8.30pm and who saw anything which drew their attention is asked to contact investigating Gardaí.

Investigating Gardaí can be contacted at a dedicated phone number at the incident room in Sligo Garda Station at 071 9157088, the Garda Confidential Line phone number 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.

An Garda Síochána are providing members of the public with advice when speaking with or intending to meet up with persons they have met online.

The advice includes:

Get a face picture from the person you intend to meet. Be very cautious of a person who doesn't share a recent face picture with you, particularly after you have shared yours.

If they don't want to share a face picture, consider asking them to go on a live video call (many apps have this option built in so you don't have to share your mobile number).

Ask for their social media handles. Do you have friends in common on Instagram or Facebook? Be wary of new accounts with low follower count and few posts.

Let friends know where you're going - send a text to a trusted friend or in a group chat, include your live location so you can be found if you need help.

Meet in a public place first. Take a few minutes to chat and feel confident you want to proceed before going somewhere private.

Think before accepting food or drink. Unless you've seen them prepare it - it's best not to accept to avoid being spiked.

If an emergency unfolds, call 999. If something happens - report it.