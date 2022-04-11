Varadkar 'shocked' after homophobic attack on man in Dublin

Varadkar 'shocked' after homophobic attack on man in Dublin

Pictures: @ebintosh/ Twitter

Mon, 11 Apr, 2022 - 11:27
Ann Murphy

Tánaiste Leo Varadkar has said he is shocked and appalled by a homophobic attack on a man in Dublin in the early hours of yesterday morning.

The man is recovering in Dublin city centre after the incident on Dame Street at around 3.30am yesterday.

This morning, the Tánaiste shared a post by the victim and tweeted: “Shocked and appalled that an assault of this natured occurred in our capital city. Will discuss with Helen McEntee re Garda presence on our street and new hate crime laws. 

"Sorry about what happened. Wishing you a swift recovery.” 

The victim suffered a fractured eye socket, two fractures to his ankle, a dislocation of an ankle, and other minor injuries.

A garda spokeswoman said gardaí were alerted to the assault.

“One man (early 20s) was assaulted and removed to St. James Hospital to be treated for his injuries.” 

The spokeswoman said investigations into the assault are continuing.

More in this section

AGSI calls for face-to-face training for gardaí responding to domestic violence reports AGSI calls for face-to-face training for gardaí responding to domestic violence reports
Fuel prices 'Our livelihoods are gone'- Truckers at Dublin Port refuse to move despite threat of losing licences
ITALY-POLITICS-DEMO Gardaí will wear body cameras in pilot projects within a year
CrimeGardaiAssaultPlace: Dublin
Pakistan Politics

Pakistani Parliament to elect new PM after Imran Khan is ousted

READ NOW
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day. PS ... We would love to hear your feedback on the section right HERE.

Latest

Fergus Finlay
Fergus Finlay

Analysis

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices