Varadkar 'shocked' after homophobic attack on man in Dublin

Tánaiste Leo Varadkar has said he is shocked and appalled by a homophobic attack on a man in Dublin in the early hours of yesterday morning.
The man is recovering in Dublin city centre after the incident on Dame Street at around 3.30am yesterday.
This morning, the Tánaiste shared a post by the victim and tweeted: “Shocked and appalled that an assault of this natured occurred in our capital city. Will discuss with Helen McEntee re Garda presence on our street and new hate crime laws.
"Sorry about what happened. Wishing you a swift recovery.”
The victim suffered a fractured eye socket, two fractures to his ankle, a dislocation of an ankle, and other minor injuries.
A garda spokeswoman said gardaí were alerted to the assault.
“One man (early 20s) was assaulted and removed to St. James Hospital to be treated for his injuries.”
The spokeswoman said investigations into the assault are continuing.