AGSI calls for face-to-face training for gardaí responding to domestic violence reports

Antoinette Cunningham, President of the AGSI. File Picture: Pat Moore

Mon, 11 Apr, 2022 - 09:15
Vivienne Clarke

The president of the Association of Garda Sergeants and Inspectors, Antoinette Cunningham is calling for face-to-face training for gardaí responding to domestic violence reports.

While protective service units receive such training, they are not the first responders to calls, she told RTÉ Radio’s Morning Ireland.

She said the training available at present is online and does not go far enough and does not involve interaction with advocacy groups. 

"The training our members receive on domestic violence is an online via a learning management system and it is not interactive, it's one-dimensional and not victim-centered."

Ms Cunningham added that training needed to be inter-agency and interactive.

"Domestic violence training needs to come back to face-to-face."

She said the impact on victims was “very severe” which emphasised the need for this type of training.

Liz Dunphy: Domestic abuse - nobody should have to fear the monster lurking in their home

#Domestic Violence#Violence against womenGardai
