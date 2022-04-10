Ireland will 'pay its share' of the EU's growing fund for Ukraine

Ireland will “pay its full share” of an expected increase of €500m in the EU’s special fund for the Ukrainian armed forces, due to be decided at a meeting of EU foreign ministers today.

A senior official in the EU’s European External Action Service (EEAS) told a Dublin webinar last Friday that EU members were considering increasing the size of the European Peace Facility (EPF) from €1bn to €1.5bn.

Ireland’s share of the current €1bn EPF is €22m, suggesting that an increase of the fund to €1.5bn would bring Ireland’s contribution to €33m.

While 90% of the EPF involves lethal military aid, 10% of the fund is for non-lethal aid, which Ireland contributes towards.

As reported in the Irish Examiner, Pawel Herczynski, director of security policy at the EEAS, said on Friday that the increased EPF was in response to urgent appeals from Ukraine’s foreign minister Dmytro Kuleba last week for “weapons, weapons, weapons”.

While 90% of this fund provides lethal military aid to Ukraine’s armed forces, 10% facilitates non-lethal aid, such as fuel, body armour, and ready meals.

Three of the EU’s five neutral countries — Ireland, Austria and Malta — are only providing non-lethal aid. The two other neutral countries — Finland and Sweden — are also providing lethal military aid.

Addressing the Institute of International and European Affairs, Mr Herczynski said the EU “fully respects” the decision of Ireland to only fund non-lethal aid, saying what was important was EU unity on supporting Ukrainian armed forces.

Foreign Affairs and Defence Minister Simon Coveney inspecting a guard of honour at the recent commissioning ceremony for officers and cadets at Collins Barracks in Dublin. File picture: Niall Carson/PA Wire

Foreign Affairs Minister Simon Coveney will join his colleagues in Luxembourg tomorrow for a meeting of the EU Foreign Affairs Council, which will receive an up-to-date briefing from EU foreign affairs chief Josep Borrell.

Mr Borrell said ministers will discuss further steps to try and “stop the bloodshed Russia is causing in Ukraine”, including support through diplomacy, sanctions, economic support and weapons.

He said more needed to be done on the energy section, including oil from Russia.

Asked about Ireland’s approach to the extra €500m for the EPF, a spokeswoman for the Department of Foreign Affairs said: “The EU is likely to consider a further package of assistance for Ukraine under the European Peace Facility. It is expected this package will amount to a further additional €500m in support, and Ireland will again pay its full share, focusing on non-lethal assistance.”

The spokeswoman added: “Ireland continues to support the widest possible sanctions. Discussions on further sanctions will continue, in particular focusing on sanctions on remaining fossil fuels, in the first instance oil.”

Ireland’s share of the current €1bn EPF is €22m, which would suggest an increase to €1.5bn would bring Ireland’s contribution to €33m.

A statement issued by the Department of Foreign Affairs today said EU ministers will hold an informal exchange with the International Criminal Court prosecutor, Karim Khan, and the Ukrainian Prosecutor General, Ms Iryna Venediktova.

Taoiseach Micheál Martin was welcomed by Finnish prime minister Sanna Marin during his official visit to Helsinki. Picture: GIS Office

After an official visit to Finland, Taoiseach Micheál Martin said on Friday that the Russian missile attack at Kramatorsk train station — killing more than 50 civilians, including children — was further evidence of "genocide".

Speaking ahead of the discussion on Russian aggression against Ukraine, Mr Coveney said: “EU support for Ukraine remains unwavering in the face of Russia’s continued illegal war. Our discussions at the Foreign Affairs Council will be an opportunity to build on our recent decision to introduce a fifth sanctions package targeting Russia and Belarus and the extension of various supports to Ukraine.

"The pursuit of accountability is a central feature of the EU response to this war and we continue to support the work of the ICC Prosecutor, who will meet with us in Luxembourg to update on his ongoing investigation into possible international crimes committed in Ukraine." Mr Coveney added:

The atrocities committed in the areas of Ukraine under Russian control are horrifying and Ireland has again called for Russia to implement an immediate humanitarian ceasefire, stop this illegal and unjustified war against Ukraine and withdraw its troops immediately.

The minister said he will also highlight the worsening security situation in Mali, where 34 Irish troops are serving as part of UN and EU missions.

“Ireland supports the continued EU prioritisation of the Sahel but is deeply concerned by the deteriorating security situation in Mali, particularly with regard to recent reports alleging the killing of civilians in Moura," Mr Coveney said.

Human Rights Watch said that Malian armed forces and foreign fighters killed 300 people in Moura, including some suspected Islamist fighters but also civilians.