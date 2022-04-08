European army not 'a realistic vision', says EU security chief

EU member states are considering providing a further €500m to Ukraine's army after its foreign affairs minister said that what his country urgently needs is “weapons, weapons, weapons”.

A senior EU security chief told an Irish-based webinar that this would bring the EU Ukrainian military fund to €1.5bn.

Pawel Herczynski, director for security policy at the EU's External Action Service, said he was at a Nato meeting in Brussels on Thursday at which Ukrainian foreign minister Dmytro Kuleba made an urgent appeal.

“He said loud and clear that what Ukraine needs now are three things — weapons, weapons, weapons,” said Mr Herczynski.

Further atrocities

Mr Kuleba told the Nato meeting that further atrocities against civilians could happen if Ukraine didn’t get more military aid.

His call came before Russia’s missile attack at Kramatorsk train station on Friday, killing some 30 people.

Speaking at an event organised by the Institute of International and European Affairs, Mr Herczynski said that soon after the war started, member states quickly agreed a €500m fund for Ukraine's army under the European Peace Facility, doubled to €1bn last month.

He said 90% of the fund provided lethal military aid and 10% non-lethal, such as food, fuel, and body armour.

Three of the union’s five neutral countries, Ireland, Austria, and Malta, are only providing non-lethal aid, while two neutral countries, Sweden and Finland, are supplying lethal aid.

After Mr Kuleba's appeal, Mr Herczynski said: “I can share with you that at the moment reflection is ongoing among member states to again increase this [fund] to €1.5bn."

He said the union “fully respects” the decision of some states to only fund non-lethal aid, saying what was important was EU unity on supporting Ukrainian armed forces.

EU and Nato

He said co-operation between the EU and Nato has “always been supported by all EU 27 member states”, adding that this co-operation will be “enlarged” by a forthcoming joint declaration.

He said the recently adopted EU Strategic Compass Security Strategy reflected a “quantum leap” in EU security and defence.

It sees the creation of a rapid-reaction military force, but deployments can only happen if all countries agree.

Asked about a European army, he said: “I don’t see any prospects for a European army any time soon and I find this notion rather unhelpful.

“I don’t think the vision of a European army is a realistic vision. It's flagged by some politicians in the context of electoral campaigns. It’s a catchy phrase.

“We have 27 armies of 27 member states and what we are trying to do is make sure [they] work as closely together as possible.”