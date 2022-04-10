Here's where last night's €1m winning Lotto ticket was sold

Here's where last night's €1m winning Lotto ticket was sold

The winning numbers in the Lotto Plus 1 draw were 5, 21, 25, 33, 41, 42 and the bonus was 6.

Sun, 10 Apr, 2022 - 11:24

A punter in Co Louth has become Ireland's latest millionaire after winning €1m following last night's Lotto.

The player scooped the top prize in the Lotto Plus 1 draw and becomes the 15th National Lottery millionaire of 2022.

The winning numbers drawn were 5, 21, 25, 33, 41, 42 and the bonus was 6.

While there was no winner of the main draw, one player was one number short of the €4.9m jackpot.

The player matched five numbers plus to bonus to win €195,697. The ticket was bought on Friday at the Dunnes Stores at Weavers Site on the Dublin Road in Longford.

The numbers drawn were 4, 7, 17, 24, 29, 42 and the bonus was 15.

As there was no outright winner of the €4.9m prize, Wednesday’s Lotto jackpot is now set to roll towards an estimated €5.2m.

The two winners from Saturday's draw have been advised to sign the back of their tickets, keep them safe and contact the National Lottery prize claims team.

More in this section

Ofsted inspection report Leaving Cert oral exams postponed for 500 students 
Russian missile strike on Kramatorsk railway station in Ukraine Taoiseach condemns Russian train station attack as 'genocide'
Dublin Airport disruption could continue into summer as passengers queue outside   Dublin Airport disruption could continue into summer as passengers queue outside  
<p>The proposals would see cafes supported in opening later (Damien Storan/PA)</p>

Covid blamed for delays to plan promising Irish nightlife revival

READ NOW
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day. PS ... We would love to hear your feedback on the section right HERE.

Latest

Fergus Finlay
Fergus Finlay

Analysis

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices