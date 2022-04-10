Here's where last night's €1m winning Lotto ticket was sold

A punter in Co Louth has become Ireland's latest millionaire after winning €1m following last night's Lotto.
The player scooped the top prize in the Lotto Plus 1 draw and becomes the 15th National Lottery millionaire of 2022.
The winning numbers drawn were 5, 21, 25, 33, 41, 42 and the bonus was 6.
While there was no winner of the main draw, one player was one number short of the €4.9m jackpot.
The player matched five numbers plus to bonus to win €195,697. The ticket was bought on Friday at the Dunnes Stores at Weavers Site on the Dublin Road in Longford.
The numbers drawn were 4, 7, 17, 24, 29, 42 and the bonus was 15.
As there was no outright winner of the €4.9m prize, Wednesday’s Lotto jackpot is now set to roll towards an estimated €5.2m.
The two winners from Saturday's draw have been advised to sign the back of their tickets, keep them safe and contact the National Lottery prize claims team.