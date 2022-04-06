Donnelly backs Tony Holohan's retention of €187k salary 

The money being used to pay the outgoing chief medical officer's (CMO) salary at Trinity College is "all public money", Health Minister Stephen Donnelly insisted as he assured people that there will be "only one chief medical officer".

Dr Tony Holohan's move to Trinity College has been the focus of questions since it was revealed that he will keep his €187,000 a year salary paid for by the Department of Health.

The move has been described as a "solo run" by the Department.

The outgoing CMO will remain a civil servant and his €187,000-a-year salary will be paid by the Department of Health when he takes up the new role of Professor of Public Health Strategy and Leadership at the university in July.

Trinity College Dublin has confirmed that the role was created with "Dr Holohan in mind" and that it is a secondment from the Department.

Opposition politicians have questioned whether TCD is refunding any part of the salary.

However, speaking on Morning Ireland, Mr Donnelly said the "important thing" is that Dr Holohan is "not being paid more money".

Mr Donnelly said it is true that the Department will be paying the salary equivalent of two CMOs but said it is not the case that the country would have two people in the position.

Tony is stepping down as CMO and this is something we need clarity on — there will only be one CMO.

"Let's break it down — if the Department were to pay or Trinity were to pay, it's all public money," said Mr Donnelly.

"It's a taxpayer-funded post and what's important here is he's not getting paid any more money."

Mr Donnelly said Dr Holohan could "stay on his current contract for 20 years" but "is staying on the same terms and conditions" while moving to a "really positive position".

He said criticism that the announcement of Dr Holohan's move did not contain mention of it being a secondment is "fair enough".

"But I think what's important here is the nature of the role, the nature of the research," he added.

"Secondments between health and academia are very regular and normal and healthy things."

The Department of Health said yesterday that a replacement for Dr Holohan, who has served as CMO for 14 years, will be carried out through the Top Level Appointments Committee.