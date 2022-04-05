Opposition demands clarity on 'most peculiar' job for Tony Holohan

Members of the opposition are demanding clarity around the secondment of Chief Medical Officer (CMO) Tony Holohan to a specially created role in Trinity College Dublin (TCD).

The outgoing CMO will remain a civil servant and his €187,000 a year salary will be paid by the Department of Health when he takes up the new role of professor of public health strategy and leadership at the university in July.

TCD has confirmed that the role was created with "Dr Holohan in mind" and is a secondment from the department.

Despite the fact that Dr Holohan will now be on secondment, the role of CMO will be filled "in the usual way for posts at this level" subject to the appropriate sanction from the Department of Public Expenditure and Reform, said the Department of Health.

"It is anticipated there will then be an open competition for a new appointment to the role of CMO under the auspices of the Public Appointments Service and the top-level appointments committee (TLAC)," a spokesperson said.

'No hand, act, or part'

In the Dáil, Taoiseach Micheál Martin said he had "no hand, act, or part" in the decision.

He was responding to Independent TD Mattie McGrath, who claimed that this was "evidence of a cosy cartel" and "a scandalous waste of money" to allow "your friend" Mr Holohan to "dip his toe in academia".

"You're taking the public for right patsies", he said. "Stop this double jobbing."

Social Democrats co-leader Róisín Shortall said the nature of the appointment was "most peculiar".

She said it is "a very odd situation" for Dr Holohan to have been granted an open-ended secondment from the Department of Health.

"We were told that he was leaving the post of CMO and now we are told that he is on secondment; that raises questions about the CMO post, is that going to be held for him or what's the situation?"

Speaking at Leinster House, Ms Shortall asked: "If he is leaving his post, how is he being seconded? Does that mean he's retaining that post within the department?"

Sinn Féin's health spokesperson David Cullinane also raised questions as to why the Department of Health will continue to pay the salary and not TCD.

'In line with normal processes'

Both the university and the Department of Health said the arrangements for the approval of the new professorship were "in line with normal processes" and "akin in some respects to the creation of a new professorship funded by a research body".

A TCD spokesperson said: "The post is an open-ended secondment, funded by the Department of Health. Dr Holohan is being seconded to Trinity under the same terms and conditions as his existing contract."

"Secondments between organisations are a regular and common feature across the civil and public service to encourage inter-departmental and inter-agency co-operation and the sharing of knowledge and skills in the public interest.

"Following an interview by the selection committee (the provost, vice-provost, three faculty deans, and an external assessor from the University of Milan), the university council approved the appointment of Dr Tony Holohan to the professorship on 25 March, 2022."