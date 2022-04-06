Hospital crisis will 'negatively impact' waiting list targets, HSE says

Hospital crisis will 'negatively impact' waiting list targets, HSE says

Dr Denis McCauley from the Irish Medical Organisation does not think the waiting list targets will be met.

Wed, 06 Apr, 2022 - 08:00
Greg Murphy

The Health Service Executive (HSE) is warning that its waiting list targets may not be met this year, due to a recent rise in emergency department attendances, and the number of Covid patients in hospital. 

The HSE says the situation in Irish hospitals will "negatively impact" this year's waiting list targets.

A €350m plan was recently announced, which would reduce them by 18% by December.

However, the HSE's chief executive Paul Reid will cast doubt on that at the Oireachtas health committee today.

Mr Reid will say there has been a surge in attendances at emergency departments and Covid hospitalisations, leading to some hospital care being curtailed.

Dr Denis McCauley, from the Irish Medical Organisation, does not think the waiting list targets will be met.

"The day to day working for the hospital has basically come to a standstill," Dr McCauley said.

"There was the hope that with the easing of measures they were hoping Covid numbers would go down as planned. That hasn't happened.

"Unfortunately, I think it'll have a significant effect on the plan. Whether they go up or only marginally down we will have to wait and see."

Dr McCauley added: "Unfortunately, I feel that this most recent surge, thankfully hasn't caused excess Covid deaths, but I think there will be excess deaths because of non-Covid issues and unfortunately, the waiting lists will also be a casualty."

