Family carers 'will be pushed to limit' by rising fuel costs 

Parents who care for a child with a profound disability are currently spending almost €13,000 a year more than other households and will be "pushed to their financial limit" due to soaring energy bills

.

A new report, 'Care at Home — Costs of care arising from disability', suggests the minimum essential standard of living cost for a two-parent household caring for an adolescent with a profound intellectual disability is €752 per week.

This is €244 higher than the minimum essential standard of living for a two-parent household with a child without additional needs, and is an additional €12,688 each year, minimum.

The research, undertaken by the Vincentian Partnership for Social Justice on behalf of Family Carers Ireland, was carried out before the recent hikes in energy bills and will be published on Tuesday.

The survey of family carers found the areas with the largest additional costs are transport, caring costs such as the cost of accessing essential therapies and respite privately, household goods, personal care, health, clothing, and household adaptations.

It also finds that direct and indirect supports fall "significantly short" of what is required by many caring families, particularly those on low incomes, and that caring households are disadvantaged in many areas compared to similar households without caring and disability needs. These include opportunities to work, save, take a break, socialise, and have leisure activities.

'Unprecedented levels of stress'

Four focus groups involving 32 family carers identified by Family Carers Ireland formed a core part of the study. Catherine Cox, head of communications and policy at Family Carers Ireland, said the research was carried out before the recently announced hikes in electricity and gas prices.

She said carers did not receive the Covid-19 bonus payment and neither are they in line to receive the one-off fuel allowance payment.

"With increasing costs, we are seeing unprecedented levels of stress and financial worries piled on caring families," said Ms Cox.

"Their financial resilience is being pushed to the limit.

Many are forced to dip into savings, if fortunate enough to have any, many more are pushed into debt and forced to cut back on essentials to keep the person they care for healthy and warm.

"The carer’s allowance is not a qualifying payment for fuel allowance and therefore the protections recently extended by Government to support households during this difficult time do not apply to most caring households.

“With everything they have contributed throughout the pandemic, it is simply wrong that family carers are now left struggling to put food on the table or heat their homes. They deserve so much better."

Dr Bernadette MacMahon, Vincentian Partnership for Social Justice, said: “The evidence presented in this report is clear. It shows that, regardless of income, caring households face significantly higher costs than those of non-caring households of the same composition.

"The intensity of a caring role can place significant demands on families, which can make it difficult to combine paid employment with caring and frequently requires regular and significant additional care costs.

“Nobody should suffer financial hardship because of their caring responsibilities, and people juggling care with paid work must be supported to remain in employment if this is their wish. I would therefore urge policymakers to reform how we support and financially recognise the unique, yet enormous contribution of family carers.”