SSE Airtricity hikes prices by an average of €670 per year 

SSE Airtricity has become the latest energy supplier to hike prices, with electricity bills set to rise 24% on average, gas bills by 32.3% and dual fuel bills by 27.5%.

It’ll mean a price increase of around €670 for a typical dual fuel customer over the course of a year.

For just electricity customers, it’ll mean an extra €338 on their annual bill while gas customers will see a €333 price rise.

SSE Airtricity becomes the latest energy supplier to hike its prices after Bord Gáis, Electric Ireland, Energia and PrePayPower all raised their tariffs in recent times.

The company said that its price change came on foot of “record highs in wholesale energy costs which have disrupted energy markets across Europe”.

The move impacts around 250,000 electricity customers and 85,000 gas customers.

According to analysis by Bonkers.ie, taking into account all of the price increases in recent times, SSE customers will be paying over €1,100 more for their gas and electricity over the coming year.

Customers of all companies have been bearing the brunt of price increases, with 35 separate hike announcements last year and more expected to follow into the future.

Daragh Cassidy, head of communications at Bonkers.ie, said: “The small comfort is that the increase doesn’t come into effect until May when hopefully it’ll be far warmer. But households will just be faced with astronomical bills next winter.”

SSE Airtricity said that it will provide additional supports of €2.7 million for customers who are experiencing financial pressure, and would fund energy efficiency upgrades for up to 600 homes to help tackle the root causes of fuel poverty.

“As always, I would encourage any customer who is concerned about their energy costs to please contact us, and we will work with you to find a solution together,” Klaire Neenan, SSE Airtricity managing director, said.