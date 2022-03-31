No need for 'panic buying': Micheál Martin rejects prospect of fuel shortages

Taoiseach Micheál Martin has denied that there are fears of a fuel shortage this winter.

He moved to quell fears that the supply could become increasingly scarce over the coming months and advised people not to start panic buying.

Mr Martin discussed the soaring fuel costs and the rise of the cost of living in a wide-ranging interview which also touched on the impact the war in Ukraine will have on Ireland, housing Ukrainian refugees, rising Covid cases and his political future.

As energy bills continue to creep upwards, the Taoiseach said that energy security and security of supply is the key issue that needs to be addressed both in Ireland and across Europe.

Mr Martin strongly denied reports that he said Ireland could run out of winter fuel.

Price hikes have been exacerbated by the ongoing war in Ukraine and it is something which will have long-term impacts on the price and supply of energy.

Taoiseach Micheál Martin Martin strongly denied reports that he said Ireland could run out of winter fuel. Picture: Niall Carson/PA Wire

Currently, the country has a 90-day supply of fuel and people should not feel the need to start 'panic buying', he said.

The very important point is this: this is a longer haul than people might have anticipated because of the war in Ukraine. We already had problems coming out of Covid.

"Very fast rebound of the economy, imbalance between supply and demand, and prices were going up. War in Ukraine happens and a very dramatic escalation in oil and gas prices as a result of that with consequential impacts on the wider economy."

The Taoiseach said that while the war has meant reassessing short-term measures in terms of fuel and energy, it has also shown the need to double-down on renewable energy.

He denied that the Government was sending out mixed messages by reducing VAT and excise duties while proceeding with plans to increase carbon tax in May.

"The carbon tax gives us revenue to enable us to do energy efficiency, for example, due to retrofitting homes which is ultimately a better way to get people to have lower bills well into the future."

The Taoiseach said that while the war has meant reassessing short-term measures in terms of fuel and energy, it has also showed the need to double-down on renewable energy.

During what he termed an exceptional period, Mr Martin said that all the Government can do is help people to afford the rising costs as best they can and echoed the finance minister's sentiments that "we can't do everything for people".

Any future allocation of measures and resources will need to be targeted towards those who need it most. One measure being considered is expanding eligibility around fuel allowance.

Speaking on RTÉ Radio One's Today with Claire Byrne, Mr Martin said that while they need to give alleviation to people, whether through tax relief or additional expenditure, they must be wary in their approach.

"I think we have to be intelligent in terms of how we respond to this inflationary cycle, which is the highest since the early 2000s. And it's a very serious cycle and one that calls for a very, I think, evidence-based response working in dialogue with the social partners that could involve a certain degree of relief as well."

However, he said the decisions all depend on the next number of months as we are in a period of great uncertainty.

Read More How to reduce heat loss from your home and save money

Government is not now ‘hands-off’ on Covid, insists Taoiseach

Tens of thousands of cases have been recorded in Ireland in the last week, as health officials warn of major pressures on hospitals.

As of Wednesday morning, there were 1,610 Covid-19 patients in hospital, with 49 in intensive care.

The Taoiseach has rejected any suggestion that is Government is relaxed about the spread of Covid-19 in the community, as case numbers soar.

“We have been guided all along by public health and public health advice," he said.

This is a highly transmissible variant. Much more transmissible than any variant we have witnessed before.”

But he said it is less virulent, with fewer people seriously ill in hospital and in intensive care.

He acknowledged there is serious pressure on hospitals, but he rejected calls from the Irish Nurses and Midwives Organisation (INMO) and the Irish Association for Emergency Medicine for a return to mask-wearing indoors and home-working.

“Suggesting that if we just brought in masks it would change all that doesn’t cut it. The guidance is that people should wear masks.

“The regulatory situation wouldn’t change the hospital pressures, is the point I’m making.”

There is no longer a mandatory requirement to wear masks indoors or on public transport.

Mr Martin insisted: “It is extraordinarily hard to stop this particular variant.”

He said Government advice is to wear masks and no further guidance has been issued by Chief Medical Officer Dr Tony Holohan.

He also suggested there are some tentative signs that the worst of the current wave could be easing.

“Hopefully we are seeing some positive signals in terms of this wave of this variant,” Mr Martin said.

“We are not hands-off. We are putting a new advisory group together to really advise Government over the next 12 months.” He also played down calls for a return to remote working.

“Not all offices are fully returned. We are still on the phased basis.”