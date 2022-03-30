Decision to expel Russian diplomats informed by 'concerning' security briefing

The decision to expel four senior Russian diplomats from Ireland earlier this week was taken after the Government received a "concerning" security briefing, the Taoiseach has said.

The four diplomats were asked to leave the country for behaviour "not in accordance with international standards" in a move which prompted strong criticism from the Russian Embassy. The move "will not go unanswered", the Russians said.

Speaking in Dublin, the Taoiseach Micheál Martin said that a briefing given to him and Foreign Affairs Minister Simon Coveney was sufficiently serious to expel the diplomats.

“I take very seriously the presentations I received from the Garda Commissioner and the [Defence Forces] Chief of Staff," Mr Martin said.

We're very clear that the reasons were well-founded.

“I think people can read various things from that, but fundamentally, there was a security premise underlining the decision. We wouldn't have taken the decisions we took if it didn't concern us."

The Taoiseach also admitted that the large numbers of Ukrainian refugees coming to Ireland will impact the ability of the country to increase spending or cut taxes in October's Budget.

“For the Ukrainian situation, we did have a Covid contingency fund provided for the entirety of 2022. So we're hoping that much of that, or a significant proportion of that, can be allocated towards the challenges arising from the Ukrainian refugee crisis.

“But into 2023, there will be costs, and therefore the Budget towards the latter part of the year will have to reflect that and that does create challenges for us, economically and fiscally and so, we will approach all of this in the context of the forthcoming budget.”

Housing scramble

Meanwhile, Housing Minister Darragh O'Brien said an extra 35,000 permanent homes could be needed for Ukrainian refugees on top of the 33,000 new houses that must be built every year to meet the existing shortfalls in the housing market.

The Government is scrambling to convert commercial properties, events centres, vacant buildings and even churches to house the tens of thousands of Ukrainians who are expected to arrive here in the coming days and weeks.

Mr O'Brien said around 500 properties have been so far identified which could be converted into homes for those fleeing the war in Ukraine.

Given the extent of Russian bombing, the minister said that it is "more than likely" that many of those who flee here will have to stay for a "sustained" period of time.

We are going to have to look at providing permanent housing solutions in that space.

"We could potentially require up to an additional 35,000 homes over the period of time should we be looking at a permanently accommodating," he told RTÉ's Claire Byrne programme.

"So right now we're getting up to we need 33,000 homes per annum as you know under the Housing for All plan, which we're well on our way to delivering and we're increasing output every week and this year will be a good year for delivery, but the additional requirements could very well be another 35,000 homes."

Separately, Department of Children officials yesterday met with Airbnb to finalise an agreement which could provide accommodation for "several hundred" refugees coming here from Ukraine. The Taoiseach added that these refugees will be offered Covid-19 vaccination.