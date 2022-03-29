Ireland expels four Russian diplomats 

Ireland has expelled four Russian diplomats from the country.

Earlier this afternoon, Foreign Affairs Minister Simon Coveney summoned the Russian ambassador to advise him that the diplomats have to leave because their activities "have not been in accordance with international standards of diplomatic behaviour."

The action is being taken under Article 9 of the 1961 Vienna Convention on Diplomatic Relations.

The Taoiseach has informed the Dáil of the decision to expel the four Russian officials.

Micheál Martin, who had been asked to expel the Russian Ambassador by Labour Leader Ivana Bacik earlier in proceedings, said he was "conscious" that as he was being questioned on the topic, the ambassador was being summoned to Iveagh House.

"In was loath to override what would be normal protocols," he explained.

"I received security advice yesterday. I met yesterday in relation to this with our national security team and under Article 9 or the 1961 Convention we've taken these actions."

However, he stressed that the Government believes that diplomatic channels with Russia should remain open in order to protect Irish citizens in Russia.

“This afternoon, the Department of Foreign Affairs summoned the Russian Ambassador to Iveagh House to advise him that four senior officials have been asked to leave the State," the DFA said in a statement.

The DFA also reiterated that Taoiseach's remarks in the Dáil that the Irish Government continues to believe that "diplomatic channels between Ireland and the Russian Federation should remain open."

"This is in the interests of our citizens as well as to ensure that we can continue to have a diplomatic channel of communication between Ireland and the Russian Federation in the future," a spokesperson for the DFA said.

"This channel of communication has been important in the context of conveying our strong views on the Russian Federation’s war against Ukraine, which we regard as a serious breach of international law.”

