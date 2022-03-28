Cystic fibrosis patient calls for easier access to Covid medicines

A cystic fibrosis patient who spent over two days on the phone trying to get vital Covid-19 medicines has called for easier access as cases spiral again.

Up to Wednesday, just 334 doses of a treatment called Sotrovimab, which stops Covid-19 if given within five days of symptoms starting, were used in Ireland. The HSE said “more than 90%” of people who got it are immunocompromised.

Trevor O’Sullivan, aged 48, has also had two liver transplants but managed to avoid Covid-19 until the middle of March.

“There is a lot of fear around what is happening. The day they reopened society without any plans for these treatments, you felt you were thrown under a bus, that’s what I felt,” he said.

That was the scariest day of the pandemic for me. I felt then it was inevitable once people stopped wearing masks that you were going to get the virus.”

He had read up on Sotrovimab, manufactured by GSK, and after testing positive on St Patrick’s Day he contacted his out-of-hours GP service the next morning.

“They said they would ring back, I waited six hours but they said take Paracetamol and they wouldn’t know about Sotrovimab,” he said.

Although his family is from Kerry originally, he is living in Co Mayo and so he called Mayo University Hospital (MUH) but was told staff could not discuss this over the phone with him.

He tried his cystic fibrosis unit in Dublin. However, there was no senior staff on duty.

On Saturday, his own GP contacted him even though she was on leave, and called MUH as she also did not have any information.

“They said we don’t know what to do, tell him to go to the A&E and we will transfer him to get the drug,” he said. “I was in the A&E, there were people coughing without masks, and I was almost going to give up, I was very stressed and anxious.”

Staff then referred him to the Covid ward.

“I had to stay overnight to get treatment, my white blood cells were very high after two days of Covid. They gave me antibiotics, and then the Sunday morning they gave me the infusion,” he said.

Now completely recovered, he said clearer information is needed.

Some people were telling me all different things, there was no clear messaging.”

A spokeswoman for the Saolta hospital group said they cannot comment on individual cases.

In England, the NHS contacts high-risk patients directly once they get a positive test and informs them how to access the medication.

Over the last few days, advocacy groups have reported patients in other areas who have been unable to access the treatments, including one GP who was referred to the HSE helpline when their local hospital could not help.

A HSE update in response to a parliamentary query from Green Party TD Joe O’Brien indicates GPs can refer patients to any hospital for assessment.

A separate letter sent to GPs by HSE chief clinical officer Colm Henry, seen by the Irish Examiner, also advises GPs to contact hospitals but only after a patient first contacts them.