100 people to be housed thanks to anonymous €1.5m bequest 

The Community Foundation for Ireland CEO Denise Charlton said: “It is now time for the government to grow this type of giving in Ireland by delivering a long-promised National Policy on Philanthropy.”  Picture: Naoise Culhane

Mon, 28 Mar, 2022 - 00:05
Eoin English

More than 100 people in Limerick and Galway are set to move into new homes thanks to an anonymous €1.5m legacy gift in a will.

The remarkable donation to the Community Foundation for Ireland, which will be split between the Fr Peter McVerry Trust and Threshold, also has the potential to increase advocacy work and tenant protections, and help change the housing debate in Ireland forever, the foundation said.

The McVerry Trust will use its allocation to outfit 14 modular units in Moyross in Limerick with a further 32 homes to be outfitted across Galway. 

The projects represent some of the most extensive undertaken by the homeless charity.

The donation to Threshold will help it open a new housing advice centre in Limerick, and undertake a number of other projects, including initiatives to place the right to housing in the constitution, the introduction of a deposit protection scheme, as well as increased security of tenure for private tenants.

Foundation chief executive Denise Charlton said philanthropic giving is different in that as well as responding to an immediate need, it also has a longer-term view with a focus on solutions.

“We see that with this donation,” Ms Charlton said.

Legacy gifts to charity remain low accounting for only 6% of charitable giving in Ireland — highlighting the scale and generosity of this gift.

“This donation highlights what philanthropy can achieve and contribute. 

“It is now time for the government to grow this type of giving in Ireland by delivering a long-promised National Policy on Philanthropy.” 

Pat Doyle, the CEO of Peter McVerry Trust, described the donation as “a truly transformative gift”.

Threshold CEO John-Mark McCafferty said the direct benefits of the gift will be the re-development of its housing advice centres in Dublin and Galway, and will help create a new service and advice centre in Limerick.

The gift will allow it to increase and expand its advocacy and campaigning work, he added. 

