Temperatures to plunge next week as forecasters warn of snow risk

Forecasters say temperatures are set to plunge with a strong risk of snow on the way as well. Picture: Denis Minihane.

Sat, 26 Mar, 2022 - 15:59
Greg Murphy

We'd be forgiven for thinking that summer has arrived early in 2022 and, let's be honest, after the last two years it's the least that we deserve.

The sunny spell of weather currently being enjoyed across the country is set to continue into the weekend with highs of 18C expected.

Met Éireann has said that the good weather is here to stay until at least Monday, meaning that people have the chance to enjoy the sunshine over the weekend.

However, the weather gods are not as gracious as we would like them to be with the forecaster predicting a change in our fortunes from the middle of the week.

From Wednesday, temperatures are set to plunge with a strong risk of snow on the way as well.

Alan O'Reilly of Carlow weather says the models for the beginning of next month look like a "bad April fools joke" with a blast of cold and risk of wintery falls expected.

 

People across the country have been relishing high temperatures in recent days, climbing to 18.5C in Phoenix Park in Dublin on Wednesday — the highest temperature recorded all year, but the mercury is expected to drop to 6C and below as the week progresses, along with strong cold winds.

The cooldown will begin on Wednesday morning as the country is blanketed with scattered showers, some possibly wintery, throughout the day.

Thursday will see similar conditions but with a brisk northerly breeze bringing some scattered showers and highs of just 6C to C.

Sunny spell and warm temperatures set to last into weekend

