Sunny spell and warm temperatures set to last into weekend

People take turns in jumping off rocks in South Dublin (Damien Storan/PA)

Fri, 25 Mar, 2022 - 07:56
Maeve Lee Dominic McGrath, PA

The sunny spell of weather currently being enjoyed across the country is set to continue into the weekend with highs of 17 degrees expected. 

Met Éireann has said that the good weather is here to stay until at least Monday, meaning that people have the chance to enjoy the sunshine over the weekend.

People across the country have been relishing high temperatures in recent days, climbing to 18.5 degrees in Phoenix Park in Dublin on Wednesday – the highest temperature recorded all year.

A temperature of 18.1 degrees was also recorded in Athenry in Co Galway.

The national forecaster is predicting high temperatures on Friday again, while Saturday is set to be a “dry day with sunny spells and a light easterly breeze”.

Highs of 13 to 17 degrees are expected for Saturday with similar conditions for Sunday.

Paddle boarders enjoy the good weather at Sandycove in Dublin on Thursday (Damien Storan/PA)

Sunday will also see temperatures climb to 17 degrees with some "good long sunny spells" developing across the country.

As for Friday, mist and fog patches will quickly clear in the morning as sunshine begins to spread across the country.

There will be some scattered cloud at times too but our highs should reach 14 to 17 degrees with light winds.

Amid the sunshine on Thursday, people took turns jumping off the rocks at the Forty foot in Dublin, while parks have been full of people making the most of the spring sunshine.

The highest temperature recorded on Thursday was in Oak Park, Co Carlow where the mercury hit 18 degrees.

Sun seen in unprecedented detail through Solar Orbiter images

<p>Sally Rooney is among those shortlisted for the British Book Awards which will take place in-person this summer. Picture: Kalpesh Lathigra</p>

