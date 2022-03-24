Man, 80s, killed in single-vehicle collision

A man has been killed after the car he was driving crashed this afternoon.

The single-vehicle incident occurred on Corbawn Lane in Shankill, Dublin 18 at around 1.30pm.

The driver and sole occupant of the car, a man aged in his 80s, was critically injured in the collision.

He was removed to St Vincent's Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The road is currently closed and Forensic Collision Investigators have been requested. Local diversions are in place.

Gardaí are appealing for any witnesses to this collision to come forward.

Any road users who were travelling in the area at the time and may have camera footage (including dash-cam) are asked to make this footage available to Gardaí.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Dun Laoghaire Garda Station on 01 666 5000, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.