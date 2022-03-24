Man, 80s, killed in single-vehicle collision

Man, 80s, killed in single-vehicle collision

The road in Shankill is currently closed and local diversions are in place. Picture: Larry Cummins

Thu, 24 Mar, 2022 - 16:09
Michelle McGlynn

A man has been killed after the car he was driving crashed this afternoon.

The single-vehicle incident occurred on Corbawn Lane in Shankill, Dublin 18 at around 1.30pm.

The driver and sole occupant of the car, a man aged in his 80s, was critically injured in the collision.

He was removed to St Vincent's Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The road is currently closed and Forensic Collision Investigators have been requested. Local diversions are in place.

Gardaí are appealing for any witnesses to this collision to come forward.

Any road users who were travelling in the area at the time and may have camera footage (including dash-cam) are asked to make this footage available to Gardaí.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Dun Laoghaire Garda Station on 01 666 5000, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.

Read More

HSE 'really struggling' as 23,125 Covid cases reported

More in this section

British-Irish Intergovernmental Conference meeting in Dublin UK government acts to ensure availability of abortion services in Northern Ireland
Sad lonely girl sitting on stairs 94 children waiting more than a year for psychiatric help
Cast of hundreds in historic salmon flies book Cast of hundreds in historic salmon flies book
<p>Micheál Martin said Ireland is in favour of significantly stronger sanctions, but said the measures already announced must also be fully implemented.</p>

Russia must be 'punished severely' but not at expense of EU, Taoiseach says

READ NOW
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day. PS ... We would love to hear your feedback on the section right HERE.

Latest

Fergus Finlay
Fergus Finlay

Analysis

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices