94 children waiting more than a year for psychiatric help

There are 94 children waiting more than one year for psychiatric help across Clare, Limerick, and Tipperary with 376 waiting altogether, the HSE's Regional Health Forum, West has heard.

There are also 8,133 adults waiting across hospitals in the University Limerick Hospital Group, the forum heard.

The child and adolescent mental health services (Camhs) crisis in the region mirrors a national crisis, highlighted following a scandal about the over-prescription of medicines in South Kerry.

Data provided by Maria Bridgeman, HSE chief officer for the region, shows Limerick East has the biggest challenges with 122 waiting, including 24 for over a year.

There are 14 children waiting two years or more across Clare west and Limerick west.

She said they applied for “additional targeted resources” in December through a HSE waiting list initiative but have not been given a decision yet.

Independent Tipperary county councillor Seamus Morris who raised the issue with Green Clare county councillor Liam Grant.

Independent councillor on Tipperary County Council, Seamus Morris, who asked for these figures, said: “Camhs is a service that has to be given to children at the time when it is requested. Some of them are waiting up to two years, no modern society should have to accept that.”

Data presented by the UL Hospital Group through a written statement from CEO Colette Cowan described “significant disruption” to elective treatment during the pandemic.

There are 3,274 adults on day care lists, including 799 for ophthalmology and 299 for gynaecology.

There are 1,420 waiting on adult in-patient care, including 278 for orthopaedics. A further 3,439 people are waiting on GI scope treatments.

“The pandemic has contributed to growing waiting lists for surgical patients as scheduled care was reduced as part of the emergency response. While challenges remain around infection control and in relation to recruitment, plans are now being put in place to reduce waiting lists,” the statement read.

Mr Morris said there are simply too many people relying on UHL as the sole major hospital for the region:

If you are on a waiting list for a colonoscopy, your life is under threat because you haven’t been able to get the necessary scopes carried out to determine how sick you are.

The forum was also due to discuss a motion calling for reopening of emergency departments at Ennis, Nenagh, and St John's hospitals, put forward by Mr Morris and Green councillor on Clare County Council, Liam Grant. This was deferred as Ms Cowan was unable to attend.