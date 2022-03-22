Gardaí renew appeal for help in locating missing 14-year-old girl 

Gardaí renew appeal for help in locating missing 14-year-old girl 

Nikita Twomey is known to frequent locations on Cork Street and Dublin 8.

Tue, 22 Mar, 2022 - 09:09
Steve Neville

Gardaí have renewed an appeal for help in locating a teenager missing from Dublin.

Nikita Twomey, 14, has been missing from Clondalkin since the evening of Monday, February 28.

Nikita is described as being approximately 5'3" in height with a slight build. She has green eyes and short, red hair.

When last seen, Nikita was wearing a purple hooded jumper, grey tracksuit bottoms, a black North Face jacket, black runners and a black beanie hat.

Nikita is known to frequent locations on Cork Street and Dublin 8.

Anyone with information on Nikita's whereabouts is asked to contact Clondalkin Garda Station on 01 666 7600, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.

More in this section

Bomb blitz in Birmingham Judge to rule in police bid for Birmingham bombing journalist material
Scottish Conservative Conference ‘Prime Minister threw Northern Ireland under the bus’ – DUP leader
State funding approved but not drawn down for 7,250 homes, TDs to hear State funding approved but not drawn down for 7,250 homes, TDs to hear
Missing people
<p>People wearing masks on public transport. The INMO has called for the reintroduction of mandatory mask-wearing in indoor settings. File picture: iStock</p>

Union calls for reintroduction of mandatory mask-wearing in indoor settings

READ NOW
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day. PS ... We would love to hear your feedback on the section right HERE.

Latest

Fergus Finlay
Fergus Finlay

Analysis

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices