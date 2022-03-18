Democracies should unite in opposition to Russia’s ‘immoral war’ – Taoiseach

The Taoiseach has said that democracies across the world should unite in opposition to the “immoral war” on Ukraine.

Micheál Martin made the comments following a phone call with Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau about Vladimir Putin’s invasion of Ukraine.

The two leaders spoke by phone for around 30 minutes, a government spokesman said.

Mr Martin remains in Washington DC where he is isolating following a positive Covid-19 test.

Just spoke with Canadian PM @JustinTrudeau.



We agreed like-minded democracies everywhere should unite in opposition to this immoral war on #Ukraine.



We discussed need to accelerate transition to renewable energy.



And we agreed there has to be consequences for Putin’s Russia. — Micheál Martin (@MichealMartinTD) March 18, 2022

“We agreed like-minded democracies everywhere should unite in opposition to this immoral war on Ukraine,” Mr Martin said.

“We discussed the need to accelerate transition to renewable energy and we agreed there has to be consequences for Putin’s Russia.”

The two leaders discussed the push in Europe to reduce dependence on Russian gas, as well as climate change and a transition to renewables

Mr Trudeau also wished the Taoiseach a happy St Patrick’s Day.

A spokesman for the Taoiseach said he is feeling well and continuing with his work in Washington.

I’m in #Poland to meet my counterpart to hear what more #Ireland and EU can do to help refugees. Already I have seen the extraordinary lengths Poland has gone to in receiving more than 2 million people in 3 weeks from Ukraine. Incredible solidarity here.

🇮🇪 🇵🇱 🇺🇦 🇪🇺 pic.twitter.com/Xkt9WDXn8C — Simon Coveney (@simoncoveney) March 18, 2022

It comes as the Foreign Affairs Minister visited Poland, a country that is hosting a significant proportion of the many Ukrainians who have fled the war.

During his visit to the capital Warsaw, Simon Coveney met Polish counterpart Zbigniew Rau to discuss the crisis at the country’s border.

Mr Coveney also held a meeting with a representative of the UN refugee agency and members of the Irish community in Poland supporting refugees.

(PA Graphics)

Nearly two million people have crossed into Poland from Ukraine since the Russian invasion began three weeks ago.

Mr Coveney said: “I’m in Poland to meet my counterpart to hear what more Ireland and the EU can do to help refugees.

“Already I have seen the extraordinary lengths Poland has gone to in receiving more than two million people in three weeks from Ukraine. Incredible solidarity here.

“As this devastating conflict enters its fourth week I am glad to have this opportunity to visit Poland to discuss perspectives on the crisis with Minister Rau.”

The visit to Poland comes after US President Joe Biden used St Patrick’s Day events to praise Irish efforts to take in Ukrainian refugees.

Ireland has taken in more than 7,000 refugees from Ukraine, with those arriving offered PPS numbers to allow them to work and claim social welfare.