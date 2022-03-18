Bid for nursing home inquiry delayed for a month to allow State to lodge opposition papers

A bid for an inquiry into nursing home deaths has been put back by another four weeks.

The State has been granted that time to finalise its position on the bid by 18 families, represented by law firm PA Duffy. The solicitor handling a string of wrongful death cases on behalf of families of those who died in nursing homes during the pandemic said the inquiry could be held by the end of the year but says that would be “unlikely”.

Enda McGarrity, of law firm PA Duffy, said: "This is an issue of significant public importance and families are seeking a substantive hearing at the earliest possible date. The date of the hearing will depend on the court's availability and the position should be clearer in the coming weeks.”

His firm sent a 79-page pre-action letter to the Minister for Health last May, setting out a detailed summary of complaints and legal analysis of the State’s legal duty to investigate deaths that have occurred during the pandemic.

Judicial review proceedings into the State’s subsequent lack of a commitment to hold an investigation began in the High Court last July. The respondents in the proceedings include the Taoiseach Michael Martin, Minister for Health Stephen Donnelly, and the Attorney General.

While leave to hold a judicial review has yet to be formally granted, it will be debated along with a public hearing of both positions in the case at a special “telescoped” High Court hearing. This hearing will only be able to take place after the State has lodged its opposition papers.

Mr McGarrity and his colleagues at PA Duffy are currently working on 46 wrongful death cases.

Two court proceedings have been lodged so far - one in relation to the death of Veronica Coyle in Ballynoe nursing home in Cork on February 8, 2021, and one in relation to Florence O’Shaughnessy in Tara Winthrop nursing home in Swords, north Co. Dublin on April 23, 2020.

Up to 10 more are due to be lodged by the beginning of May. The government is against holding a commission of inquiry and instead favours an expert report into the way the health service handled the pandemic.

The deaths in homes like Dealgan House in Dundalk, Co. Louth, and in Ballynoe, north Co. Cork, have led to repeated calls for a public inquiry. When asked about holding an inquiry last June, Mr Martin said there was no point holding one while the pandemic was ongoing.

He said that whatever might happen in the future, he saw it more in terms of an “evaluating how we did as a country” and learn lessons from that.

But despite two major government-initiated reports with recommendations written and produced during and immediately after the first two waves, more people died in nursing homes after those reports came out in the third phase than in the first two together.