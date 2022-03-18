Disused care cente preparing to welcome 30 Ukrainian families in coming days

The Irish Red Cross will be making contact with families who have pledged vacant accommodation for Ukrainian refugees in Ireland early next week.

Almost 20,000 pledges of accommodation for refugees have been received.

Three new hubs are being opened here to support Ukrainian families who have fled the Russian invasion.

The centres, in Dublin, Cork and Limerick cities, will help them obtain PPS numbers, access income supports and other State services.

The Secretary General of the Irish Red Cross Liam O'Dwyer said the government's response so far has been robust.

Mr O'Dwyer said the hub that has been opened at Dublin Airport has been working extremely well and ensures that the people arriving are received properly.

"I think the government are conscious that the other two airports and the two ports require more," he said.

The Cuisle Accessible Holiday and Respite Care Resort in Donamon on the Galway/Roscommon border is preparing to take in as many as 30 Ukrainian families over the next few days.

As many as 100 people may be arriving there in the early hours of tomorrow morning.

The resort, which used to be a centre for many organisations including the Irish Wheelchair Association, was closed in 2019 and has not been used since.

However, the work of the local community in both Galway and Roscommon with support from Roscommon County Council and the Lions Club has made the centre ready with more volunteers working throughout today to finish preparations.

Co-ordinator Adrian Leddy was speaking to Galway Bay FM and says they expect the families tonight.

Mr Leddy said they will arrive at Dublin Airport late tonight but it will be the early hours by the time the coach arrives.

He said that the team are working hard today to ensure everything is ready for the arrival of the families.