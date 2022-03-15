16,019 new Covid cases with more than 1,000 in hospital with virus 

As of 8am today, 1,047 patients with the virus are in hosptial. Some 42 are in intensive care. Picture: iStock

Tue, 15 Mar, 2022 - 16:52

Some 16,019 new cases of Covid-19 have been confirmed with hospitalisations rising again.

The Department of Health confirmed that there has been 6,284 PCR-confirmed cases of the virus as well as 9,735 positive antigen tests registered through the HSE portal.

As of 8am today, 1,047 patients with the virus are in hosptial. Some 42 are in intensive care.

It is the second day in a row that the number pf Covid hospitalisations has been above 1,000, with today's figure up five from Monday. 

Monday was the first day the figure topped 1,000 since January. 

More than 31,000 cases were confirmed between Friday and Monday, consisting of 11,975 positive PCR test results and 19,915 positive antigen test results.

More to follow 

