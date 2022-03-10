11,682 new Covid-19 cases confirmed as hospitalisations rise by 58

11,682 cases of Covid-19 have been confirmed this afternoon by officials at the Health Protection Surveillance Centre (HPSC).
4,065 of the cases were recorded through PCR testing, and the remaining 7,617 were recorded through positive antigen tests registered on the HSE’s online portal yesterday.
As of 8am this morning, 877 Covid-19 patients were hospitalised, an increase of 58 on Wednesday’s figure.
Some 41 patients were receiving treatment in intensive care this morning, a decrease of ten on yesterday's total.
As with previous Covid-19 updates, the HPSC says the figures reported today are subject to future review and validation.
In Northern Ireland, 2,602 new Covid-19 cases were reported during the most recent 24-hour reporting period.
Four further Covid-19-related deaths were also confirmed by Northern Ireland's Department of Health.