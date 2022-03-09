Carlow student 'happy and relieved' to have escaped Ukraine after three day rescue mission

Irish student Racheal Diyaolu is ‘happy and relieved' after safely escaping from Ukraine after a tense three-day rescue mission.

Speaking to the Irish Examiner from an unnamed European country, Ms Diyaolu, a first year medicine student, said: “I’m feeling good. I’m happy now that we’ve made it.”

Some 37 Irish medical students in Ukraine were left in 'academic limbo' displaced from their universities by the war.

But Higher Education Minister Simon Harris announced on Wednesday that all Irish students forced to leave Ukraine will be facilitated to continue their studies in Ireland.

“It’s a relief knowing that I won’t have to leave the country again," Ms Diyaolu said.

On Sunday, an attempt by two Scottish volunteer drivers to rescue Ms Diyaolu was thwarted when they were stopped and turned back at gunpoint by Russian soldiers in the area. But on Monday the rescue team, sourced through social media, managed to meet Ms Diyaolu and two fellow students and they began their journey to the border.

"I can’t thank them enough," she said. “Thankfully we didn’t see much fighting. The roads were very bumpy, a lot of potholes, but besides that we can’t really complain. We got here safely.

It’s an awful situation there. Ukraine’s a very peaceful country. The people there just want to develop and have their country go from strength to strength. That’s being stopped by Putin.

“I’m very sad to be leaving the life I built there. I would have liked to stay if the invasion didn’t happen. I was happy there."

Ms Diyaolu, 19, said that she is not allowed to disclose the country she’s currently in but plans to be back in Ireland “very soon.”

“My family just want me back home,” she said.

Ms Diyaolu moved to Ukraine in November to study medicine at Sumy State University.