Soaring fuel prices leave school bus network at risk of collapse

The state’s school bus service is in crisis over soaring fuel costs with large operators warning that it's just not tenable anymore to keep the buses on the road.

It has promoted calls from the Irish Private Bus Operators Group, whose members transport tens of thousands of schoolchildren daily, to cap fuel prices or allow them claim back the Vat on fuel, like hauliers can.

Spokesperson Lee-Anne Kierans, of Kierans of Drogheda Bus Hire, whose firm serves 14 school bus routes, said some operators are facing closure, some are reducing the number of school bus routes they service, and others may shorten their routes, which could leave some children without a service.

“We have seen fuel prices rise 44c a litre since January, and by 15c between Tuesday and Wednesday alone,” she said.

“I was talking to one operator yesterday who was nearly in tears because he may have to close down. He just can’t afford it anymore.

“We survived Covid, and got back on our feet, and here we are now hit with fuel price increases.

“We are trying to make fares as competitive as possible, and don’t feel we can put the cost onto parents, who are paying a high enough price as it is.

"But nobody can sustain the fuel price increases we’ve seen.”

Roy Kearney, the managing director of Kearney’s Coaches in Cork, one of the largest providers of school transport services in the country, says it’s costing his firm between €5,000 and €5,500 a day to maintain the service on his network of 75 school bus routes in the county.

He says he may have to pull the plug on the service (a decision which would affect the 4,000 students) unless the Government takes meaningful steps to tackle fuel costs.

“We will try to keep it going for as long as we can but it’s just unsustainable at this rate," he said.

Mr Kearney’s firm won the tender from Bus Éireann last August to operate 75 school bus routes when the price of diesel was around €1.30 per litre. it's now over €2.

“When we quoted for the routes, we worked out our costs and allowed for fuel at a certain price. But it’s now costing us an extra €300 to fill a bus with diesel.

“We have 80 vehicles, and it’s costing an extra €70 a day per vehicle on fuel alone. That’s between €5,000 and €5,500 extra a day on fuel alone. That’s just unsustainable.

“The cost of diesel needs to be around €1.50 for us to be just about able to maintain this service.”

Mr Kearney said he flagged his concerns with Bus Éireann last month and again this week, and says he was told that if he fails to operate the service next week, he should inform Bus Eireann in writing, and his 75 routes will be put out for tender again.

“It would be cheaper for me to pay drivers to sit at home and do nothing,” he said.

The Department of Education has yet to respond to queries.