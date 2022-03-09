Emergency measures to cut petrol and diesel costs to kick in at midnight

Motorists will see a reduction in fuel costs from tonight as the Government introduces emergency measures to cut the price of diesel and petrol by between 15 and 20 cents per litre.

In what is effectively a mini-budget, the reductions will take effect from midnight after an unscheduled Cabinet meeting followed by a Dáil vote.

It follows US President Joe Biden's announcement of a ban on Russian oil and other energy imports in retaliation for the invasion of Ukraine, a move he acknowledged would drive up energy prices.

Finance Minister Paschal Donohoe will bring proposals to Cabinet today that will see diesel prices come down by 15c a litre and unleaded by 20c.

Agricultural diesel, which has a lower rate of excise duty, is to be cut by a smaller figure but the ratio of the reduction will be the same.

The Government has been under mounting pressure as the price of a litre of petrol and diesel passed €2 on a number of Irish forecourts this week.

The degree of urgency also stems from the fact the tax measure requires a Dáil vote and it will be in recess next week due to St Patrick’s Day.

Temporary crisis measures

The Government is also set to reveal details of how it plans to deal with a surge in refugees from Ukraine over the coming days and weeks.

As part of the temporary crisis measures, hotel rooms, modular homes, defence forces accommodation, as well as offers of housing from the public, will be used to enable the country to accept up to 100,000 Ukrainians.

Ministers were told that more than 2,200 people have arrived in Ireland already, 40% of whom are children. Two-thirds of those who have arrived are currently staying with family members already here in Ireland, with 640 people in hotels.

Today, Ministers Heather Humphreys, Helen McEntee and Roderic O’Gorman will formally open a fast track processing centre for arriving Ukraine nationals at Dublin Airport.

This facility will allow those arriving to receive a PPS number, medical card and all other associated benefits before leaving the airport.

Taoiseach Micheál Martin warned there is likely to be a “significant impact on Ireland” from the Russian invasion.

Ministers heard that a fourth round of EU sanctions is being prepared to further punish Russia.

There is no question but that the war on Ukraine is going to increase further and has increased the escalation of fuel prices at the petrol pump, household costs and so on.

"The Government is acutely aware of this issue,” the Taoiseach said.

As a result of the proposed ban on Russian fuel, the Government is looking to source coal from Colombia.

The war in Ukraine has sparked Europe's worst refugee crisis since the Second World War, with UN officials reporting that two million people have now fled.

Moscow's forces have laid siege to Ukrainian cities and cut off food, water, heat and medicine in a growing humanitarian disaster, but for days, attempts to create corridors to safely evacuate civilians have stumbled amid continuing fighting and objections to the proposed routes.

Buses emblazoned with Red Cross symbols carried water, medicine and food towards the encircled southern port of Mariupol yesterday, scene of some of the worst desperation.

The International Committee of the Red Cross said Mariupol residents were facing atrocious conditions.

“The bottom line today is that this situation is really apocalyptic for people,” Red Cross spokesperson Ewan Watson said.

Residents have been getting water from streams or by melting snow.

Corpses lay in the streets and authorities planned to start digging mass graves.

With the electricity out, many people are relying on car radios for information, picking up news from stations broadcast from areas controlled by Russian forces or Russian-backed separatists.

In a video address from an undisclosed location, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said a child had died of dehydration in Mariupol, another sign of the city's desperation.