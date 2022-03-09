Family of Racheal Diyaolu 'remaining hopeful' following rescue disruptions 

The family of Racheal Diyaolu are remaining hopeful as the Irish student faces the third day of her journey out of Ukraine following a dramatic rescue and a number of hurdles along the way.

19-year-old Racheal Diyaolu, from Carlow, moved to Ukraine in November to study medicine at Sumy State University.

On Sunday, an attempt by two Scottish volunteer drivers to rescue Racheal was halted when they were stopped and turned back at gunpoint by Russian soldiers in the area.

But on Monday, the rescue team successfully connected with Racheal and two fellow students and they began their journey to the border.

This journey was anticipated to take over 20 hours but after some “hurdles” along the way, the student is now facing her third day of travelling.

Speaking to the Irish Examiner on Tuesday morning, Racheal was approximately five and a half hours away from Moldova.

However, following some car issues, the journey was halted, and they remained overnight in Ukraine before setting off again this morning.

When she reaches a border, the plan is that Rachel Diyaolu will then return home to Ireland, but currently, her family are unsure of which border she is heading to following the disruptions.

“They had a lot of car problems yesterday and a few punctured tyres so it slowed down their progress considerably so they unfortunately then hit the curfew so couldn’t continue travelling,” explained Racheal’s sister, Christiana.

Her sister, Christiana said the family are worried but “remaining hopeful”.

“I’m kind of exhausted. Still worried because she hasn’t reached the border yet, but it has just been a long three days and so much keeps happening and there are so many hurdles I guess so it is quite exhausting," she said.

I’m still trying to remain positive because I know she is so close to getting back home.

“I know the end is near,” she added.

A GoFundMe page has since been set up for Racheal in order to help her and the rescue team along the rest of their journey.

Over €3,400 has been raised in under 24 hours for the medical student, whose story has captured the hearts of people all over Ireland.

Any remaining proceeds then will be donated to charity.