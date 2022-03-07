Carlow student finally begins marathon journey to escape Ukraine

A 19-year-old Irish student who has been stranded in Ukraine is on her way to safety in Poland following a failed rescue mission over the weekend.

Racheal Diyaolu, from Co Carlow, this morning started her journey out of Sumy thanks to a pair of Scottish men who have been working to rescue those still stuck in Ukraine.

The two men are currently driving her out of the city of Sumy, where 19-year-old Racheal moved to study medicine in November.

A first attempt to get out of Sumy on Sunday failed when the two men could not reach the pick-up point after they were fired on by Russian soldiers and punctured their tyres, Racheal’s sister Christiana explained from Carlow.

“They came back today, they just picked us up now. I’m fine,” Racheal told RTÉ’s Morning Ireland.

The medical student added that they will now attempt to drive to Poland, a journey that would normally take 17 hours, but would now take longer as she was not certain of their route or if they could take the proposed humanitarian corridors.

Speaking on the conditions in Sumy, which is 70 kilometres from the Russian border, she said things had been worsening in recent days. She said she is fine and was trying to stay positive.

I have left behind a lot of friends who are still there and they’re looking for ways to get out.

Prior to today, it had not been possible to get out and she had to leave behind most of her belongings.

Her sister Christiana said that the family is so happy that Racheal was now on her way and they were hoping for the best.

They hope to keep in touch with her on the journey to Poland and if necessary to travel to Poland to bring her home to Ireland.

"We will keep in contact as much as possible," she said.

Racheal had been staying in a hostel with other international students who are also studying medicine as well as Ukrainian families and Ukrainian students.

She told the Irish Examiner that being in Ukraine at present felt like “an out of body experience”.

"I try not to think about the fact that I am in the country that is going through war at this moment just because it does take a toll if you think about it a bit too much," she said.

“The main thing I’m trying to do is to just stay positive and just stay in contact with my family and friends as much as possible and let them know that I am fine, I am safe — as safe as I can be in this point in time."