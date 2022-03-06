Two pedestrians seriously injured following two-vehicle collision

Two pedestrians seriously injured following two-vehicle collision

The pedestrians were taken to St James’s Hospital where they continue to receive treatment for their injuries.

Sun, 06 Mar, 2022 - 15:46
Steve Neville

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses after two pedestrians were seriously injured during a collision in Dublin.

On Saturday evening, two vehicles collided at the junction of Drumfinn Road and Drumfinn Avenue.

As a result of the collision, one vehicle lost control and collided with the two pedestrians who were walking on the footpath.

The two pedestrians, a man and woman who are both in their 50s, were seriously injured during the collision.

Gardaí are appealing to any person who may have witnessed this collision to contact them.

Anyone who was on the Drumfinn Road on Saturday evening between 8.15pm and 8.40pm is asked to contact investigating Gardaí.

Similarly, any road users who were travelling in the area of Drumfinn Road and Drumfinn Avenue at the time and who may have camera footage - including dashcam footage - is asked to make this available to Gardaí.

Anyone with any information should contact Ballyfermot Garda Station on 01 666 7200, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any garda station.

