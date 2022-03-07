Anonymous donors give almost €300k to launch consent awareness campaign

A major information, awareness, and education campaign around sexual consent is to be rolled out after receiving support from anonymous donors ahead of International Women’s Day.

Two individuals have donated almost €300,000 towards the campaign, which will be based on the experiences of survivors.

The campaign led by Dublin Rape Crisis Centre (DRCC) has set ambitious goals, including to halve the number of people who believe sex without consent is OK in the next five years, and to reduce that figure to zero over time.

DRCC has set the consent campaign as a key strategic priority for the next five-years, with the aim of changing minds and attitudes to consent in Ireland.

Recent research has found that 70% of people in Ireland believe the country has a problem with consent.

The extra funding of €270,000 by donors to the Community Foundation for Ireland will enable a campaign to maximise a robust and high-profile response to DRCC’s research, which also shows that 84% of people believe we need age-appropriate sex education in all schools, with 60% saying all society is responsible for consent and that Government action is needed.

Noeline Blackwell, CEO of Dublin Rape Crisis Centre, said the campaign will create “a real and lasting” legacy.

“We see every day the consequences of a society ignorant of consent," Ms Blackwell said.

The trauma of sexual violence is enduring and pervasive — but it is also preventable.

"We want people to share in our vision of a society that really understands consent in a positive way, that sees the benefit of relationships and sexual encounters based on mutual respect, equality, and ongoing, empowering consent."

She added: “Our research tells us people are ready for this change.

"We believe it will build a culture of zero tolerance for sexual violence in Ireland, preventing future sexual assaults and harassment, ensuring better recognition and understanding for victims/survivors of sexual violence including in their pursuit of justice.”

A central part of the campaign will be to amplify survivor’s voices, empowering them to tell their story and to become confident activists, as well as helping to shape and guide the campaign over its duration.

Civil society groups will also be asked to get involved.

Denise Charlton, Chief Executive of The Community Foundation for Ireland, said: “There has been much reflection on whether the country has reached a tipping point or a key moment on ending domestic, sexual- and gender-based violence.

"In order to truly reach that point then we must recognise that the causes of such violence are complex and multi-layered.

“Consent is part of that complexity."

Increasing understanding, awareness and education is vital if we are to ensure that people have a true understanding of the meaning of consent and its importance.

"We are delighted that on International Women’s Day two of our anonymous donors are coming forward to build on research we have already funded and allowing Dublin Rape Crisis Centre to continue this vital work," Ms Charlton said.

“Our hope is that others, including government, will join so we have a campaign which reaches as many people as possible.”