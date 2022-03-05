Dr Naomi Masheti and Sr Josephine McCarthy

Cork Migrant Centre

Known as Sr Jo, McCarthy Sr Josephine McCarthy of the Cork Migrant Centre has over thirty years in community development work having worked in Africa and South America among other places. She is a key shaper and developer of programs at the Cork Migrant Centre.“I never felt alone on this project - I always felt there were so many people wanting the success of this, that it would last and be of value,” she told Eoin English this year. “I’m very hopeful of the aliveness of the place, of the interest in it, and that has to be held but it needs buy-in from the whole of Cork city to keep it going.” The centre provides free, confidential and current information on access to services and immigration issues and is managed by Dr Naomi Masheti, a psychologist and graduate of UCC with PHD in the Psychological Wellbeing of African Migrant Children. She is an unrelenting advocate for those in need, and wrote powerfully in this paper in October last year that race and ethnicity should not matter in maternity care.