100 WOMEN OF 2022

These women make it their business to disrupt our perception of what it means to be a woman in today’s world. Change-makers, powerbrokers, bias breakers and champions of humankind, prepare to be inspired by women in Ireland who are changing the world in 2022

Ciara McDonnell

LEADERSHIP

CARA AUGUSTENBORG Environmental scientist

CAROLINE CASEY
Businesswoman and activist

LISA CHAMBERS
Senator

CATHERINE CORLESS
Historian

EVE MCDOWELL and UNA RING
Activists

HELEN MCENTEE
Minister for Justice

HOLLY CAIRNS TD

SR LINDA DOYLE
Provost Trinity College Dublin

JULIE O'LEARY
Nasc Migrant and Refugee Rights

DR MARY FAVIER
GP

DR MARY HORGAN
President Royal College of Physicians of Ireland

DR NIAMH LYNCH
Paediatrician

ORLA O'CONNOR
Director of National Women’s Council

VICKY PHELAN
Activist

ROSE MARIE MAUGHAN
Activist

SIOBHAN O'DONOGHUE
Founder of Uplift

SONYA LENNON
Social entrepreneur

URUEMU ADEJINMI
Mayor of Longford

YEMI ATENUGA
Councillor Fianna Gael

INNOVATION

ANGELA DORGAN
CEO First Contact Music

ANN KELLEHER
Intel Cork

AOIFE GOWEN
Engineer

FIONA PARFREY
Riley

CATHY KEARNEY
Apple

ROISIN O'CONNOR
Head chef

DR MONICA PERES
OIKEH
GP

TARA SHINE
Environmentalist and activist

EVELYN MOYNIHAN
CEO Kilkenny Group

JUDE SHERRY
Director anois

KRISTEN JENSEN
Publisher

MARY MCCARTHY
Director of Crawford Art Gallery

OLLWYN MORAN
Cognikids

PATRICIA QUINN
Benefacts

PATRICIA SCANLON
Founder Soapbox Labs

SINÉAD MCSWEENEY
VP public policy and managing director Twitter Ireland

SIOBHAN TALBOT
Glanbia

SUZANNE MALONE
Advocate and entrepreneur

TALITA HOLZER
Entrepreneur

TILLY HENEGAN
DPDonations

INSPIRATION & COMMUNITY

Aoibhinn Ní Shúilleabháin STEM

AOIFE MARTIN
Writer

CAITRIONA TWOMEY
Cork Penny Dinners

Dr NAOIMI MASETI and Sr JOSEPHINE 
MCCARTY
Cork Migrant Centre

EMER O'NEILL
Broadcaster, author, teacher

JESS MURPHY
Chef, activist

JOANIE BARRON
Childcare professional

KARIN DUBSKY
Environmental scientist and coastal citizen science expert

LINDA KELLY
Activist

MAJELLA BEATTIE
Care Champions

MARY CRILLY
Sexual Violence Centre Cork

UNA BUTLER
Campaigner

AMY HASSETT
Advocate, scientist

MARJA ALMQVIST
Community development

OLA MAJEKODUNMI
Creator

SAOIRSE MACKIN
Activist

SARAH GRACE
Activist

SINDY JOYCE
Human rights defender, sociologist, lecturer 

SUSAN MCQUAID O'DWYER 
CEO Make-A-Wish

CREATIVITY

CAITRIONA BALFE Actor

JESSIE BUCKLEY
Actor

DOROTHY CROSS
Artist

CIARA Ni É
Writer and performer

EADAOIN O'DONOGHUE
Playwright, actor

ELAINE RYAN
CEO Children’s Books Ireland

EMMA DABIRI
Broadcaster, historian and author

FELISPEAKS
Poet, performer, playwright

JAONNE MCNALLY
Comedian

MARIAN KEYES
Author

MARISE GAUGHAN
Author

MARY KICKSON
Creative producer

VICTORIA ADEYINKA
Performer

MELATU UCHE OKORIE
Writer and scholar

NICOLA COUGHLAN
Actor

SAINT SISTER
Band

SAOIRSE RONAN
Actress

TOLU MAKAY
Singer-songwriter

SPORT

KELLIE HARRINGTON
Boxer

CAROLYN HAYES
Triathlete

AMY HUNTER
Cricketer

CIARA GRIFFIN
Rugby

ELLEN KEANE
Swimmer

EMMA DUGGAN
Ladies football

EMMA SLEVIN
Gymnast

KATIE GEORGE DUNLEAVY and EVE MCCRYSTAL
Paracyclists

HANNAH TYRRELL
Rugby

KATIE MCCABE
Football

KATIE TAYLOR
Boxer

LEONA MCGUIRE
Golfer

AIFRIC KEOGH
EIMEAR LAMBE
FIONA MURTAGH
EMILY HERGARTY
Rowers

RACHEL BLACKMORE
 Jockey

RHASIDAT AELEKE
Sprinter

MONA MCSHARRY
Swimmer at Tokyo 2020

KAREN WEEKES
Rower

 

