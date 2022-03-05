Temperatures to plunge to lows of -4C with 'sharp frost' expected

Temperatures are set to plunge to lows of -4C on Saturday, with more cold weather due on Sunday night.

Met Éireann has said Saturday night will be "very cold" with "widespread sharp frost and some ice patches".

While it will be dry and clear in most parts there will be some mist and fog patches.

Temperatures will hit lows of -4C to 0C generally, with Met Éireann saying they will drop lower locally in the midlands.

Sunday will see a cold and frosty start with it being "a dry day with plenty of sunshine".

The south and southeast will see some cloud later in the day, while temperatures will range between 7C and 10C.

However, the evening cold snap will continue with lows of 0C to -3C being seen on Sunday night.

It will be a "largely dry and clear" night at first with frost developing.

Met Éireann added: "Some low cloud will spread over the south and some western areas overnight bringing some patchy drizzle."

Monday will see a bright day in most parts but there will be drizzle in the south.

Met Éireann said that next week will see "more unsettled and milder" weather.