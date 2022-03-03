Body of missing Dublin woman recovered from beach in England

The body of a woman who has been missing from Dublin has been recovered from England, her daughter has said.

Bernadette Connolly went missing from the Swords area of Dublin on January 7.

Her daughter, Jade, her family and gardaí issued numerous appeals for information to try and find the much-loved mother.

On Thursday, Jade posted on social media "with a heavy heart" to confirm her mother's body had been recovered from a beach in Blackpool.

Jade wrote: "We will always remember her smile, strong character, and love.

"Mam and I have had 30 years together, for that I am grateful, and our memories will live forever."

She added that the experience has been "incredibly difficult" for the family.

Jade also thanked the people who have helped the family in the search for Bernadette.

"From day one my family and I received so much unconditional and tireless support across the nation and worldwide, for which we can't express enough gratitude."

"As her daughter, I truly know I did all I could in my power to find her. We prayed for people to light a path to bring her home and we're so grateful to have her back and can now lay her to rest."